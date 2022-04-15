Move ‘em on, head ‘em up

Editor’s note: Following is the second part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel.
ASHLEY, Mo. — No cattle drive profits if there isn’t enough stock.
Pike County entrepreneur Walter Crow meticulously put together what he hoped would be a successful 1850 venture to California.
Author Richard H. Dillon says that since the endeavor was one of the first from the Midwest, it “set the model for those which followed.”
Four of Crow’s sons joined their father in buying cattle across Missouri. Helping them was Cyrus Loveland, a friend who had struck it rich during the Gold Rush but longed for a return to the West.
Just about all drives at the time originated in Texas. From what he’d seen in California the year before, Crow was convinced that miners wanted something other than longhorn beef.
Missouri newspapers seemed to agree. The St. Louis Intelligencer would later write that “some buffaloes … were more civilized” than Texas cattle. The Daily Missouri Republican offered that Lone Star beef was only good “to bait traps to catch” wolves.
Loveland arrived at Crow’s farm east of Ashley on Feb. 22, 1850. He would stay five weeks before heading out to buy cattle. Other family members — including sons William, James, Benjamin and Alfred — went separately to secure additional stock and supplies.
Westward, ho
The men converged south of Kansas City with 785 head of Durham shorthorns on May 5.
Eight days later, the Crow cattle drive commenced. It would take more than four months and cross what became Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Idaho and Nevada. Through it all, Loveland kept a diary.
“This day we left the line that divides us from the land of civilization and launched out on the broad prairie of the Indian Nations,” he wrote at the start.
One of the men wasn’t quite up to the task at first. The tale later was told by a family historian. It seems Christopher Columbus Moore, who grew up on a farm north of Middletown near the borders of Pike, Montgomery and Audrain counties, had just turned 22 and got drunk the night before departure — perhaps on whiskey for which the Crow family was known.
Moore’s foul mood in the morning led the party to tie him to the back of a wagon. One of the men couldn’t help but ask where the hungover herdsman was headed.
“I’m going to California if the rope don’t break!” exclaimed Moore, whose 24-year-old brother, John, also was on the trip.
The Crows, Loveland and the Moores were properly called “drovers.” They likely would have chuckled at the term “cowboy,” which wasn’t widely used until after the Civil War. A couple of other myths made popular in modern movies also would have left them perplexed.
First, the herd wasn’t together often. Handling was easier if the cattle were divided into smaller groups that traveled at their own pace within a couple of miles of each other. The Crows had at least a dozen drovers for each of three groups at any one time. Since the drive usually stopped only long enough to camp or rest, any party that fell behind had to catch up.
Second, the prairie was hardly a lonesome place. At one point, Loveland reported that the trail “as far as we can see in each direction was crowded” with people going to or from California and Oregon.
The first troublesome moment came on May 15, when the day was spent fixing a supply wagon’s broken axle. The next week, Loveland for the first time pulled guard duty.
“It was rainy and the hardest time to keep the cattle from scattering,” he reported.
As could be expected, the drovers were concerned about weather, finding abundant grass, locating good water and keeping cattle from wandering off or being stolen.
Loveland was an Army veteran, former miner and experienced outdoorsman, so he knew nature could be brutal. But he had never seen weather like that on the Plains.
There was pelting hail one moment, tornadic winds the next.
Sideways rain left nothing dry. A volley of dust could choke the lungs.
One night, it was so dark after a day of storms that “we could not see a hand before our face.” One morning, the herdsmen had to “put on overcoats and mittens,” but by evening it was “very warm.”
Then again, there were “beautiful rainbows” and scenery unmatched anyplace else Loveland had been.
On May 26, the drovers began “to see signs of buffalo.” Within a week, a lack of wood on the barren landscape would force the men to use the beasts’ manure to keep campfires going.
Offers and threats
Weather wasn’t the only peril.
While encounters with Indians were generally peaceful, there were a couple of exceptions. The men came close to shooting a native who had stolen one of their horses.
When confronted, the thief picked up a bow and arrow and gave what Loveland called “a war whoop” as he charged the drovers, who fired their guns before the Indian got close. Fearing that more braves might be waiting in ambush, the men rode away.
“They arrived safely in camp with the stolen horse and nobody shot,” Loveland noted.
Some tribes viewed the cattle drive much like a modern tourist caravan. While camping for the night near a native village, the men were approached about buying moccasins for $1 each — around $32 today. None of the boot-wearers took the offer.
Other drovers also created problems. In Wyoming, Loveland recorded a terse exchange between his party and another over a branded steer that had disappeared from the Crow herd.
The strangers claimed that because they had found the animal and nursed it back to health, they were entitled to keep it. When the captain of the group threatened Ben Crow, revolvers were drawn.
“Hold on, hold on,” Loveland quoted the captain. “I am prepared as well as you.”
“Crack away, then, as soon as you please,” Ben replied.
The captain suddenly had second thoughts and backed down. Loveland said the man’s drovers then offered to make amends, but “they were too much of the rascal to make friends with, so our boys left them without saying any more.”
The real enemy on the trip was disease, and it would strike hard.
One last thing
At least one of Crow’s drovers hailed from overseas.
Twenty-four-year-old Dennis Grandfield of Louisville was born in Dingle on the southwest coast of Ireland. He returned to Lincoln County after the cattle drive and became a minister.
Grandfield died of typhoid fever at age 69 on Aug. 22, 1895, and is buried in Troy City Cemetery.
