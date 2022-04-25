Editor’s note: Following is the fifth part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel.
ASHLEY, Mo. — There was one last beast to tame before Pike County’s Walter Crow and his men could complete their 1850 cattle drive to California.
The Sierra Nevada range featured some of the steepest climbs in America, the biggest trees on earth, a waterfall that was more than 650 feet taller than the most elevated point in Missouri and what was then the nation’s highest peak in Mount Whitney.
Cyrus Loveland, a friend of Crow’s who kept a diary of the drive, called the Sierra “The Great Elephant of the Overland Route to California.”
The Rockies were wider and longer, but the Sierra caused travelers the greatest fear. The name itself — Spanish for “mountain range covered in snow” — was intimidating. Crow and his team were awed.
“We beheld vast quantities of snow both above and below, spread over a wide stretch of the most rugged and mountainous region that I had ever beheld, rearing upwards, their lofty peaks caped with perpetual snow in majestic grandeur to the skies,” Loveland wrote.
Cannibal Cabin
Water and grass remained plentiful, but the higher the drovers climbed the more weather became a factor.
“The nights are now cold and frosty,” Loveland reported on Sept. 10 “Had a little snow this evening.”
As the men crossed into California, they encountered something else chilling – the campsite of the infamous Donner Party. During the winter of 1846-47, almost 90 members of the emigrant wagon train got stranded.
To survive, they resorted to cannibalism. The story had shocked the world. One of the shelters — called “Cannibal Cabin” — had been burned.
“But the spot is still marked by bones and ashes and the big stumps where they cut the logs for their cabin,” Loveland said.
One way to get through the mountains safely was to follow the Truckee River and the narrow passages it had meanderingly cut through the rock. However, that was not always practical.
On Friday the 13th, the Crow caravan doubled its teams and “moved on to conquer the last great difficulty.” The peak was more than 9,000 feet high and others nearby were even bigger.
“From the time we left the foot until we reached the summit of the mountains, it snowed and most of the time quite hard,” Loveland said. The trail was so primitive that it “beat anything we had seen on the route.”
At some impassable places, the heavy wagons had to be lowered with ropes from one point to another. When one of the wagons toppled and broke apart, no salvage effort was made because it was too risky. A frustrated Loveland had a lament echoed by all travelers from every point in history.
“For me to attempt a discussion of the road yesterday and today is useless, for I do not believe language can do it,” he wrote. “However, I will say if wagons had never traveled it, I would have said it was impossible and never would have thought of making the attempt.”
As the drovers descended into California, some began to leave the party. Loveland never mentions when or how much they were paid, but historical records indicate herdsmen likely got what would today be the equivalent of around $1,800 per month — a little more than $8,000 for the grueling four-and-a-half-month trip.
As for costs, drovers who remained got a taste Sept. 22 of the California inflation they had heard about since leaving Missouri. Loveland describes buying a restaurant dinner for $1.25 – equivalent to $48 today. Back in the Midwest, $1.25 would have bought meals and lodging for two or three days at a hotel.
Although the price wasn’t mentioned, Loveland and the remaining men lodged at a nearby home that night. It was the first comfortable bunk they’d had in what seemed liked ages.
One last thing
Being part of a cattle drive wasn’t the only way to get from Pike County to California in 1850.
A short-lived commercial enterprise was available to those who didn’t want to herd livestock or strike out on their own.
Two Ashley neighbors of the Crows, 23-year-old John M. McPike and 40-year-old E.J. Strother, came up with an idea they were sure would be a Gold Rush hit.
They bought wagons made of iron, leather and wood — called “hacks” — that resembled stagecoaches and sold tickets for a May 1 departure. Each wagon could hold four passengers with at least one coachman riding on top and four horses pulling the rig. Additional horses and mules were taken as backups.
Every traveler — all of whom had to be male — got a weapon, ammunition, cooking utensils and other provisions. They could take up to 50 pounds of baggage apiece.
The journey wasn’t for the faint of heart or wallet. The trip took four months and cost $200 — the equivalent today of just under $6,500.
Alas, dreams of steady travel between Missouri and California would have to wait. Twenty-five horses and mules were lost along the Platte River and the hacks broke down in the Nevada desert, forcing passengers to walk across the rugged Sierra Nevada.
McPike married a doctor’s daughter and remained in California to farm. A son, Henry, ran unsuccessfully for Congress against future Supreme Court Justice Joseph McKenna. He died at 70 on April 2, 1897.
Strother returned to Pike County, married Kentucky native Emily Holladay Crutcher in 1855 and had two children. He died at 63 on Jan. 25, 1873.
Some passengers from the maiden McPike-Strother journey lost their adventurous spirit and returned to Pike County almost immediately.
In December 1850, the Democrat Banner newspaper of Louisiana said there was “a much greater desire to get away (from California) than there was last spring to start out” from Missouri.
“Fortunes are not made more easily than they are made here, and a competency is more precarious than in any other part of the known world,” the newspaper chastised.
Next time: A living legacy.
