Editor’s note: Following is the sixth and final part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel.
While the end of Walter Crow’s cross-country 1850 cattle drive was unremarkable, its legacy would be profound.
The Pike County livestock producer, four sons and a brother were joined by 40 other men in herding almost 800 beeves from Missouri to California over four months. A family friend, Cyrus Loveland, documented the trip.
“Thanks to Loveland’s account, we have a picture which would probably fit all of the various overland drives, whether from Missouri, Texas, Illinois or even Utah,” wrote historian Richard H. Dillon.
“Loveland’s lively diary is one of the few surviving accounts of the cattle trail to California,” added author Will Bagley.
The Crows, Loveland and their drovers arrived with the herds northwest of Sacramento in late September.
An estimated 285 cattle did not make it, having fallen victim to thieves and wild animals or simply wandering off never to be found. While the number represented more than a third of the original herd, historian David Dary wrote that the “losses were not that great.”
Given what the drovers had been through, probably not. But it still had a big financial impact, with beef in California fetching as much as five times what it did in Missouri.
Loveland was a bit nonchalant himself, wrapping up his diary by saying he expected to remain along the Feather River for “several weeks” before the stock was sold. The only excitement came when he and the remaining drovers “prospected for gold.” They only “found a little.”
The biggest shock came the following month, when Walter Crow died at age 56. As with some of his herdsmen, he had apparently contracted cholera along the trail from Missouri.
After burying their father, six of Crow’s eight sons — William, James, Benjamin, Alfred, Lewis and Clinton — didn’t miss a beat, driving the cattle south to Stanislaus County in the San Joaquin Valley.
Upon returning several weeks later, they discovered the area had been mined and that their father’s grave no longer could be found. The brothers claimed 160 acres of land near Modesto and in 1852, some of them returned to Missouri to organize another cattle drive.
The brothers were “exuberant about the possibilities of raising cattle in California and, in 1853, convinced more than 30 of their Missouri relatives to join them in moving there,” wrote author Ken Mather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.