LOUISANA, Mo. — Without David Ball, a young Champ Clark might not have settled in Pike County.
The established Louisiana attorney took Clark under his wing when the nascent educator-turned-lawyer arrived in 1875. Though legal partners for less than two years, their friendship would last a lifetime.
“He had little professional business and I had none, but he divided his crust with me, which enabled me to remain in Pike County, where there was a superabundance of lawyers — big, little and medium,” Clark wrote in his autobiography.
As Ball remembers it, he told Clark that he had “a little law practice — not much — but you can have a share of it. Let’s join forces. You can do the fighting for the firm while I’ll furnish the experience.”
Ball was smart, diligent, energetic and a born leader. He also had a sharp wit, which served well at the courthouse and later in the statehouse.
One newspaper called him the “philosopher of Pike County”. Another said he was a "little giant". The Weekly Intelligencer of Lexington declared Ball “told a whole lot of truths in a plain and convincing way”. A Monroe City paper said he was “one of the best and most unselfish Democrats that was ever born”.
While acknowledging political triumphs, Ball also touted his courtroom prowess.
“I have defended 33 men charged with murder and acquitted 31 of them,” he said. “Once, I cleared a poor man of murder after a hard-fought legal battle lasting two weeks, and got only a turkey for my fee. And I believe to my soul the scoundrel stole that turkey.”
Self-reliant man
David Alexander Ball grew up the oldest of nine children on the Lincoln County farm where he was born June 2, 1851.
Some biographies list the date as June 18 of that year. A grandfather, James, had come from Virginia a few years earlier and settled in St. Louis County. His mother, Elizabeth, was a sister of prominent Pike County attorney David Patterson Dyer. His father, John, would fight under future Confederate Gen. Sterling Price in the Mexican War and for the Union in the Civil War.
The family valued education highly, but finding a classroom proved difficult. “The History of the Bench and Bar of Missouri” said Ball “never walked less than three miles to school and sometimes five miles”.
A job at the Tinsley tobacco factory in Louisiana helped Ball make a living while studying law. He was admitted to the bar in May 1873 by Judge Gilchrist Porter. A year later came election as city attorney.
Writing for The Columbian Magazine, author P. Harvey Middleton called Ball a “brilliant” lawyer. One example was his use of a prop in defending a client accused of stealing meat from a neighbor.
“The farmer who lost the meat swore that he knew it was the defendant who stole it, because he was the only man in Pike County who was lean enough to crawl through the opening in the smokehouse window, where a pane of glass was broken out,” Ball recalled.
The big-boned witness was asked if anyone else could have fit through the window, and when the man said no one but the defendant, Ball “yanked the identical window frame from beneath a table and slipped it down over the head and shoulders of the man on the stand.”
When the prosecutor questioned the display, Ball said he just wanted to see if the accuser could fit through the same sized hole.
“I won the case,” he said.
It was while working with Clark in 1877 that a memorable moment occurred. Three men Ball described as “big, rough fellows” came into the office upset about a lawsuit and “picked a fuss with me”.
To Ball’s chagrin, Clark sat reading a book while the trio “cursed and abused me” for 10 minutes, seemingly “taking no interest in the rumpus”. The men finally decided to beat Ball to a pulp and stepped toward him.
“Quick as a flash, Clark pulled open the drawer of his table, exposing two glittering pistols to the view of my would-be assassins and yelled ‘Hi-yi, you ruffians. I do the fighting for this firm and I’ll give you just three seconds to get out of here, or I’ll throw you out the window and break your necks!’ Within the limit he allowed, those fellows were going down stairs three at a jump.”
Clark shut the desk drawer, gave a wry smile and resumed reading as if nothing had happened.
“He has long since given up carrying pistols, but I was glad he had them that day,” Ball said later.
Bigger things
In 1878, Ball was elected Pike County prosecuting attorney.
“It is a matter of record that during his four years of public service he never had a case called that he was not ready for trial, and that of the many indictments he formulated and presented, not one was quashed,” the history book noted.
While most cases were serious, a little frivolity helped ease tensions. While prosecuting a man accused of stealing a bundle of socks, Ball drew the ire of Judge William Biggs by using the spelling “s-o-x”.
“May it please Your Honor, if s-o-x don’t spell socks, what in the tarnation does it spell?” Ball asked. “And it remained ‘sox’ in the indictment.”
A key behind-the-scenes player in Democrat Party politics, Ball stepped forward and was elected in 1884 to the Missouri Senate, representing Pike, Lincoln and Audrain counties.
“The record of that four years’ term served to greatly increase his prestige and gave him a State-wide reputation,” according to “The History of the Bench and Bar of Missouri”.
He “did not merely sit in his seat and cast his ballot when the time came,” the book revealed. “He assumed an active relation to almost every measure that came before that body while on the floor, and his eloquence...had a marked bearing on its final disposition.”
The book says Ball was one of the Senate’s “originating minds” and was “unrelenting” in his work on education and business legislation. The Butler Weekly Times countered that while Ball was “full of fight", his unidentified “eccentricities as a legislator can not be forgotten”.
Upon completion of his term in 1889, Ball resumed his private practice in Louisiana. The Sedalia Weekly Bazoo echoed many who suggested that Ball run for governor.
“He has had a long and an honorable experience in public life,” the newspaper said. “He is an able lawyer and a fine public speaker. He is a young man of brain and energy, and David Ball is as true to honor and friends as the sun in its course.”
