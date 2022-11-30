Editor’s note: Following is the final part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel.
LOUISIANA, Mo. — There was good reason for calling Pike County attorney David Ball the “perennial candidate”.
“He has been running for something ever since he could talk,” the Lexington Intelligencer opined.
The little Louisiana sparkplug failed to get the Democrat nomination for Missouri governor in 1896, 1900 and 1908.
The third attempt had left a bad taste after fraud was uncovered in one St. Louis precinct and alleged in other places during the party primary. So, it came as no surprise when Ball announced more than two years out that he would seek the office again in 1912.
“I cannot at this time conceive of a condition that would arise that will prevent me from becoming a candidate for governor in the next election,” he said in July 1910. “Furthermore, I propose to take the stump in the state campaign, if not under the authority of the State (Democrat) Committee, then on my own authority.”
The declaration was a middle finger of sorts to party elites who had backed former Kansas City Mayor William Cowherd in the 1908 gubernatorial primary. Accusations of ballot stuffing and bungled vote counts were eerily similar to those in modern elections.
It didn’t help that Cowherd was beaten in the general election by Republican Missouri Attorney General Herbert Hadley — ending a streak of 11 consecutive Democrat governors.
Incensed by the fraud charges, Ball promised that “the thieves and thugs of St. Louis and Kansas City and elsewhere” would not interfere in 1912. Pounding a fist on a desk as he spoke, he also declared that Democrat brass could not ignore queries about voter suppression.
“This question has got to be met, and I propose to elucidate the situation so the masses can understand it,” Ball said. “The would-be party managers and bosses cannot ignore this issue in my candidacy even if they would.”
The LaClede Blade agreed that Ball had gotten “a majority of honest democratic votes” in 1908 and would do so again in 1912 “because elections are now held under safer auspices and the crooks and tricksters who prevented his nomination then have been put out of business”.
Stroke of fate?
Though Ball appeared fit, some wondered if the candidate had health problems.
Skepticism ramped up in 1911, when the 60-year-old appeared to have a minor stroke. Newspapers would only report that he recovered from being seriously ill.
“I am on my feet again,” Ball announced in June. “Never sick before in my life, and never expect to be sick again. Therefore, I will be able to continue the fight to a finish for governor of Missouri, regardless of who may enter the race.”
Ball said supporters had urged him to continue seeking “a fair deal and clean ballot”, and that he would “make the best fight I know how”.
Ball was delighted when former law partner and good friend Champ Clark was named Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in 1911.
“If there is any one reason more than another for Mr. Clark landing in the Speakership chair, it was because of his absolute faith that he was foreordained to the job,” he said.
The campaign for governor saw Ball do what had always worked for him — making stump speeches around the state. It didn’t hurt when his ever-present humor came through.
One newspaper account relayed a conversation Ball had with gubernatorial candidate Willard Vandiver, a Mark Twain lookalike who popularized the phrase “I’m from Missouri, show me”.
“Are you still running for governor?” Vandiver inquired.
“No, I am not running,” Ball replied. “It’s the people who are running me. They won’t let me stop. So, I guess I will have to be the candidate for the Democrats and redeem the state and be elected by 50,000 (votes). What you and all the rest of them ought to do, Vandiver, is get out of the race and let old Dave Ball make it unanimous.”
One of those other Democrats was Cowherd. Also in the mix was Missouri Attorney General Elliott Woolfolk Major, a 48-year-old Bowling Green resident who had clerked for Clark and briefly been a partner in his law firm.
At a campaign stop in Joplin, U.S. Sen. William Stone barged into Ball’s hotel room late at night and asked him to quit the race.
The Taney County Republican newspaper said Ball told the former governor to “watch my smoke” and then advised “the senator to go to…bed.” Soon afterward, Ball formally declared his candidacy.
“Having put his hand to the plow, he will run a furrow as far through the democratic field as possible, turning up rocks, chunks, bumble bee nests, stingin’ lizards, snakes and toads,” the Republican offered.
“Dave is out after game in this fight, and he is going to compel some notice, too,” the Mexico Ledger predicted. “You can’t silence him by ignoring him.”
Much-needed election reforms enacted in the wake of 1908 tampering benefitted Ball, who said the “stability of our government” requires “honest elections.”
In another jab at party elites, the attorney said that if his position was “treason to the Democratic Party, then I plead guilty”.
Undiminished sparkle
As expected, the campaign was brutal, with the five candidates taking verbal shots at each other.
Major won the nomination over Cowherd by fewer than 3,000 votes out of more than 225,000 cast. Ball came in a distant fourth. Major defeated Republican John McKinley in the general election.
“Dave Ball’s late race reminds us of the school boy who got into trouble and took a whipping just to let the other boys know he could take punishment without crying,” the Marble Hill Press unsympathetically said.
The Ripley County Democrat chided Ball for allegedly dividing Democrats in 1908 and airing dirty laundry again in 1912.
“He is a good man, but made the mistake of not showing himself a good loser,” the paper said.
One person who hadn’t provided as much help as he had in the past was Clark, who narrowly lost the Democrat presidential nomination that year to Woodrow Wilson.
The two men certainly consoled each other. Clark returned to Washington and Ball resumed his legal practice in Louisiana.
“Defeat has sometimes perched on the banner of each, but the clouds of adversity have not obscured the light of friendship,” wrote author William Larkin Webb.
“Ball’s nature is as loyal as loyalty ever becomes, while Clark’s friendship reaches out past ambition, past selfishness, until it meets its object, tried, tested and true,” added author Wilfred R. Hollister.
Ball announced in January 1913 that he would not run again for governor. Five years later, he was elected a probate judge in Pike County.
Ball continued to deliver speeches statewide and never hesitated “in expressing his candid opinions” on local, state and national topics, author Walter Barlow Stevens wrote. However, he remained a caricature in some circles, and his political woes served as comparative fodder for other once-strong candidates whose stars had dimmed.
In discussing the possibility of Clark running for president again in 1920, the Chariton Courier said it would be “a bigger joke than advocating Dave Ball for Governor.”
Ball died at 77 on Oct. 1, 1928, and is buried in Louisiana’s Riverview Cemetery.
One last thing
That penchant for humor rarely waned, even amidst defeat.
Former Missouri Congressman Maecenas Easton Benton — the father of painter Thomas Hart Benton — once asked Ball why he kept running for governor.
“Dave, why don’t you stay dead?” the congressman queried.
“Well, now, who dug you up?” Ball replied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.