‘Little giant’

Editor’s note: Following is the second part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel.
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Though he was out of government for much of the 1890s, Louisiana attorney David Ball did not rest politically.
In 1892, he spent months campaigning for former law partner Champ Clark, who won his first term in Congress.
Walter Barlow Stevens wrote that Clark owed his success to Ball “above all other men.” The noun was used, in part, because women had yet to secure the right to vote.
“The ability, the fidelity and energy manifested (by Ball) in behalf of his friend is seldom equaled and never surpassed,” Stevens said.
In August 1895, Ball was among delegates to a national convention that advocated an economic policy to use silver rather than gold to back the nation’s money supply. It was a position that would come to haunt him.
Ball also brought attention to his legal practice, notably in December 1895 as part of the defense team that won acquittal of Dr. Joseph Hearne in the 1889 murder of wealthy Hannibal businessman Amos Stillwell.
The trial drew national publicity and was held in Bowling Green on a change of venue. Other local attorneys participating included former Missouri Supreme Court Justice Thomas James Clark Fagg and Edward B. Hicks of Louisiana, and future Missouri Gov. Elliot W. Major and Robert L. Motley of Bowling Green.
The verdict also cleared Hearne’s wife, Fannie — who had been married to Stillwell at the time of the killing — of complicity. Though Clark was a special prosecutor, it didn’t hurt his friendship with Ball – who told a colleague it was “the most noted murder case known in the annuls of American crime and we won with hands down.”
The next year, the diminutive Ball returned to politics, seeking for the first time the Democrat nomination for governor.
The Chariton Courier said that while “he is the least in stature among the aspirants, he is a giant in intellect — a man of broad views, alive to the best interests of the state.” The Weekly Intelligencer of Lexington editorialized that Ball “would make a good leader for the ticket.”
Ball was “the very epitome of radicalism,” the Kansas City Journal said. “He is a thorough fighter, who does not use soft words to turn away wrath. He refers to the present Democratic occupants of the capital as rascals and barnacles. His platform is ‘clean the dam’ gang out.’”
All was going well until the party’s state convention in early August. Conventions were held in the era before primaries. Ball stunned the crowd by bowing out of the race. While not offering a reason, he was “cheered like a gladiator, who dies in the amphitheater at the thumb-down signal,” one newspaper said.
The nominee was Missouri Treasurer Lon Stephens, who admitted he wasn’t as good an orator as Ball and could “not hope to reach a fame so exalted.” However, he easily won the general election.
It wouldn’t be the last time Ball sought the state’s highest office.
Another doozy
Ball had a distinct propensity for keeping his name before Missourians.
In 1898, he was part of another high-profile murder case, this time on the other side of the state.
Arthur and Harry Wright were accused of killing neighbor John Hess near Lee’s Summit in a dispute that escalated following an alleged insult.
Ball was one of three defense lawyers. The team argued self-defense, even though one witness claimed Arthur Wright had purposely fired the shot that killed Hess. A jury acquitted the brothers.
Ball also offered to help defend accused train robber Jesse E. James, son of the famous outlaw. The Mexico Ledger said there had been “a good deal of tommyrot published about young James’ arrest, and a good deal of useless hysteria indulged in”.
While James welcomed Ball’s offer, his family did not. Even without the Louisiana attorney, the defendant was found not guilty.
Amidst all of the courtroom drama – and more than two years before the election — Ball announced he wanted to be the Democrat nominee for governor in 1900.
The Mexico Ledger said Ball was “one of the best campaigners in the land.” To prove it, he spoke in places small and large, and even went town-to-town handing out his own flyers.
Ball was considered the perfect candidate by many. At one rally, he was even introduced as a pastor. A quick correction was offered because there were “some things in his address that would sound strange coming from a minister,” The Butler Weekly Times reported.
Squaring off
Ball’s chief rival for the nomination was Alexander Monroe Dockery.
The doctor, banker and former congressman from Gallatin was a conservative who had previously won elections for everything from school board to mayor.
While serving in Washington, Dockery had famously said that “unnecessary taxation leads to surplus revenue, surplus revenue begets extravagance and extravagance sooner or later is surely followed by corruption.”
His wife, Mary Elizabeth Bird Dockery, oversaw most official correspondence. Despite his pedigree, the doctor knew the frustration and sadness brought on by the limits of 19th century medicine. None of the couple’s eight children — Alexander, William, Thomas, Ida, Edward, Lena, Charles and Frank — would live past their seventh birthdays, with six dying before age two.
Dockery appealed to upscale city voters while Ball drew support from pragmatic rural residents, but there was little difference in policy between them. Both supported education reform and anti-trust legislation aimed at curbing business monopolies.
After a meeting with supporters in St. Louis on March 28, 1900, Ball announced his withdrawal from the race. This time, he offered an explanation, albeit in typical feisty fashion.
While he wanted to “reaffirm stronger than ever all that I have said in my speeches,” Ball blamed the “political situation in Missouri” for his decision, which he added was of “little consequence” if “the principles I have advocated and the party” were successful.
“No one will accuse me of being disloyal or of ever failing to respond to the call of my party,” Ball said. “I simply did my duty.”
A month later, Ball came close to death when he accidentally fell between the Louisiana depot platform and an approaching train. A conductor who had disembarked moments earlier grabbed the usually-adroit attorney and pulled him to safety.
In November, Dockery easily won the general election, although his wife would die while he served.
As with all astute politicians, Ball left the door open in case “my time and services in the future” were needed.
They would be, clumsiness or not.
