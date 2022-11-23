Editor’s note: Following is the third part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel.
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Louisiana attorney David Ball could not resist the political limelight, even if it meant standing in the shadows once in a while.
The Democrat kingpin, former state senator, two-time gubernatorial candidate and good friend of powerful Congressman Champ Clark was nominated by new Gov. Alexander Dockery in 1901 to — of all things — the Missouri Fish Commission.
A precursor of the conservation department, the agency had broad authority to administer wildlife regulations. Ball was chosen as a thanks for helping the governor get elected the previous year.
Ball politely declined the unpaid job, telling newspapers he wasn’t “a candidate for any office".
Remaining true to his word, the orator over the next six years stumped for Democrat office seekers and made speeches across the state, never hesitating to denounce those whom he accused of abandoning the party.
“He is a capital stump-speaker,” Clark acknowledged, “and when on his first legs was the best hand-shaker I ever saw — qualifications which are of prime importance in politics, especially in country politics.”
Ball was part of a progressive movement led by Nebraska Sen. William Jennings Bryan, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 1896 and 1900.
The position sometimes drew criticism, even in Pike County, but Ball stuck to his guns despite ruffling feathers. One example came when he argued that Clark’s 1902 refusal to run for U.S. Senate would have “a tendency to dampen the ardor” of Democrats.
Clark’s decision caused Ball to abandon plans for a run at state representative, and he backed Joseph Folk for governor in 1904.
Ball did win one election during the period. In 1906, he was voted the “Homeliest Man in Louisiana.” Most of the 711 votes he got came from women, although accounts don’t say if one of them was his wife, Jessie.
“He has always insisted that for genuine, irredeemable, indurated, fascinating, 20-karat ugliness, his face has no peer,” one newspaper said.
Back on the trail
By fall 1907, Ball was again campaigning for governor.
However, some were now questioning his priorities. During a speech in Warren County, Ball praised President Theodore Roosevelt as being a greater statesman than Thomas Jefferson. The St. Louis Times sarcastically wondered if the end of the world was at hand.
“When a Pike County Democrat concedes that a Republican President can even approach the true circle wherein sits in proud perfection the shade of Thomas Jefferson, then may we look for falling stars and a rent temple,” the Times erupted.
Clark even compared his former law partner’s work ethic to that of Republican President Abraham Lincoln.
More seriously, some wondered whether Ball was out of touch with issues of the day and could still gauge the pulse of the people. It turned out the questions were immaterial.
“Ball was a reformer when most of the present-day politicians were riding stick horses in their grandfather’s back yard,” the Lamar Leader editorialized.
A lot of voters thought the same. In a letter to the Mexico Ledger, a man named W.K. Skinner wrote that Ball was “a whole-souled, dyed-in-the-wool Democrat”.
Ball’s chief rival for the gubernatorial nomination was William S. Cowherd, a lawyer and former prosecutor who had served as Kansas City mayor and as a congressman.
A huge endorsement came during the Pike County Colony dinner in St. Louis on Feb. 22, 1908.
Clark praised Ball for standing by him “when my name was not known outside Buffalo Township” and said “may my right hand forget her cunning and my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth” if he ever forgot. He then drew upon one of Lincoln’s most famous speeches.
‘“With malice toward none, with friendship for all’ – I am for Ball, and will do what in me lies to nominate him, even to taking to the stump in his behalf,” Clark said.
In addition to his outlook, Ball’s comfort in a crowd and ability to lighten a conversation made him appealing.
The Chariton Courier reported that at one stop, he told an audience he’d “promised his mother to keep good company and that he had always done so – until he got into politics, and then he fell down.”
A stunner
Clark was adept at sparking political intrigue, but he dropped a bombshell during his friend’s campaign.
“I’ll not only fight for Ball, but, if it will elect him, I’ll resign my seat in Congress,” Clark asserted.
It’s highly doubtful the Bowling Green lawyer would have followed through, but the pledge showcased the undying loyalty the two men had for one another. Clark often repeated his gratefulness for Ball’s assistance during the early days of his legal career in Pike County.
“Cautious friends have warned me to keep my mouth shut, lest I injure my own prospects in life,” Clark had said at the February dinner. “But thank heaven, with me, gratitude does not consist in what some cynic declares it to be – a lively expectation of favors to come – but in heartfelt and lasting thankfulness for kindness done me when a poor, friendless, obscure, awkward, strange youth beginning a career among strangers.”
Clark then put an eloquent emphasis on it, with yet another example of what set him apart from so many other politicians.
“If treason to lifelong friends, if desertion of them, if lukewarmness to them in the crisis of their fate is the price of continuance in public life, I flatly refuse to pay the price,” he said.
The August 1908 primary featuring Ball, Cowherd and two other Democrat hopefuls resulted from a new law aimed at letting voters rather than parties directly choose candidates, and it would prove as controversial as some elections today.
Not only did it cost the 2022 equivalent of $4.8 million, but legitimate questions about fraud were raised. One of the inquiries came from Ball and his supporters.
Returns initially showed Cowherd leading by as many as 30,000 votes statewide, but the number kept shrinking as results from rural counties were tabulated.
In the end, Cowherd won 96,091 to 84,317. The nominee welcomed a recount, but was confident he had been “fairly and honestly” chosen.
While it wasn’t the ending for which Ball had hoped, proof of tampering was found. Thomas McGrath, a St. Louis election judge, was convicted of filing a false return and sentenced to four years in prison. Witnesses refuted McGrath’s tally that all 199 votes cast in a Third Ward precinct were for Cowherd.
Ball “plausibly blamed urban vote fraud for his defeat”, author David Paul Thelen wrote. Nevertheless, many newspapers got behind Cowherd.
A Monroe City scribe called Ball “a disturbing element” in the party and said Democrats should “commence fighting Republicans and cut out all differences in their own ranks.”
In January 1909, the Lexington Intelligencer suggested Ball run for governor again in 1912, and echoed a refrain heard in many of the more than 80 counties he had carried in the primary.
"'Fraud! Fraud! Fraud!’ still reverberates through every country hamlet in Missouri,” the paper said.
Some were not on board, of course. The Huntsville Herald said that if Ball’s brother, Claude, somehow decided to run against Clark for Congress in 1912, he might end up “making an ass of himself like his brother David did when Cowherd beat him.”
Next time: A farewell to arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.