Henderson featured in magazine

The front cover of the summer edition of History Magazine. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / BRENT ENGEL

Editor’s note: The following is by contributor Brent Engel, who wrote extensively of John Brooks Henderson and the Whiskey Ring in his 2019 book “They Call Us Pikers.”

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Pike County’s John Brooks Henderson is featured in a new national publication.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.