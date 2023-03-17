Back in the days when steam engines were used to power trains, there was a stretch of Burlington rail in Macon County, Mo., near the Chariton River, where the grade was pitched so that heavy trains needed a “push” to climb the incline.

Brothers John and James Church Shaw, both engineers for the Burlington’s steam trains for the Brookfield division, in turn worked the job as “pusher” between Bevier and New Cambria.

