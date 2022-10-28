Henderson might back efforts to end servitude

John Brooks Henderson, the Pike County lawyer who authored the 13th Amendment which federally outlawed slavery, might have supported modern efforts to strike the language of "involuntary servitude" from five states' constitutions. The issue will come before voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont on Nov. 8.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Thirteenth Amendment author John Brooks Henderson might have gone along with changes being considered by voters in five states, and one that almost made it onto the ballot in Missouri.

After all, the Pike County lawyer broke six decades of constitutional rigidity with his plan to federally outlaw slavery.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.