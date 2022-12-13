LOUISIANA, Mo. — Before there was Missouri, there was Pike County.
An act by the territorial legislature created the boot-shaped area at 9:14 a.m. on Dec. 14, 1818. The designation took effect the following February.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 3:42 pm
The original boundary went all the way to the Iowa state line and included what would become nine other counties.
It was named for American explorer Zebulon Montgomery Pike. The territorial legislature designated a hotel and tavern near the riverfront in Louisiana as the first courthouse.
The county gained fame during westward expansion with songs such as “Joe Bowers” and “Sweet Betsy from Pike” and references by authors such as Mark Twain. The term “Piker” originally meant a person was honest, hard-working and pious.
Famous residents include 13th Amendment author John Brooks Henderson, presidential contender Champ Clark, Titanic reporter Mae Birkhead, actors Cam and Gloria Hardin, jazz musician Eddie South and professional basketball coach Cotton Fitzsimmons.
Pike County was formed less than two weeks after Illinois became a state. Its sister county in the Land of Lincoln — also named in honor of Zebulon Pike — was formed in 1821, the same year Missouri was admitted to the Union.
Since the early 20th century, it's been used to describe anyone who has set foot in the county.
“My folks was living in Pike County, in Missouri, where I was born, and they all died off but me and pa and my brother, Ike.” Huck Finn to The King and The Duke, Chapter 20, “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” 1884.
