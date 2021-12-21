Freedom at a cost

Before he drafted a constitutional provision outlawing slavery, Pike County legislator John Brooks Henderson offered something even more radical.
In December 1862, the Missouri U.S. Senator suggested the federal government pay people in his state to give up their slaves.
Henderson admitted “a dangerous precedent” could be set and acknowledged the inherent flaws – including obvious objections from other states, legitimate questions of constitutionality and the impact on debate over states’ rights.
The senator himself did not appear confident in the measure’s chances, saying that once he had “done all I can to secure its success, my whole duty will have been discharged.”
But the idea helped kickstart discussion that would lead to Henderson drafting and introducing the 13th Amendment, which freed four million people with no financial incentive. And that was the ultimate goal.
“The decree has gone forth that slavery must be destroyed,” Henderson declared.
The senator was perfect for the role. He considered secession to be treason and slavery — not states’ rights — to be the cause of the Civil War.
From the moment he took his seat in Washington on Jan. 29, 1862, Henderson was what the Chicago Tribune called “one of the most promising” politicians.
Just six weeks later, he began meeting regularly with President Abraham Lincoln – almost unheard of for a new legislator. Henderson would be one of the president’s strongest advocates and closest advisors from the Border States that had remained loyal to the Union.
The meeting came at the same time as Lincoln called upon Congress to pass a compensated emancipation plan. Almost a year of a war that was going badly for the Union had forced another look at some form of ending slavery – immediate, gradual or even a colonization of freed African-Americans outside the nation’s borders.
Lincoln was being financially practical while trying to remain inherently moral. He estimated that freeing slaves in the Border States of Missouri, Kentucky, Delaware and Maryland along with Washington, D.C., would cost $173 million, the equivalent today of $4.3 billion. The figure was about what the Union was paying for three months of fighting the Confederates.
On March 27, 1862, Henderson predicted passage would lead to “the early restoration” of the divided Union. He said it was time to stop pointing fingers and find a remedy.
“It comes not in the spirit of arrogance, demanding conformity with the views of others, but with humility – acknowledging if slavery be an evil, it is a sin for which we all are responsible, and for the removal of which we are willing to come with practical benevolence,” he said.
Compensated emancipation was approved for the District of Columbia, but Border States rejected it. Missouri was an example of why.
In 1860, almost 75 percent of the state’s population came from or traced its roots to the South, mainly Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. One of every five people in Pike County was the “property” of someone else.
Henderson was a Virginian by birth and at one time “owned” several people. While it isn’t certain, he may have gotten the slaves through an inheritance, but did free them. In the summer of 1862, Henderson said he had “already lost more by this rebellion than 10 times the value of all the (slave) property I ever owned.”
Despite the senator’s efforts, Missouri wasn’t quite ready for compensated emancipation, but Henderson warned that “certain destruction” was inevitable if the state continued to back slavery.
So, on Dec. 10, 1862, the senator introduced his compensation bill. It called for the federal government to pay for emancipation by issuing $20 million in bonds at five percent interest and redeemable in 30 years. Once Congress approved, Missouri would have 18 months to act. The state had about 114,000 slaves and 24,000 “owners.”
One of the first questions Henderson faced was why the Union should fork over money to people who more than likely backed the Confederacy. The senator said he had “as little sympathy with disloyalty as any man in the nation” and called it “wholly unjustifiable” and “wicked beyond my powers of denunciation.” While he was talking about Confederate sympathizers, the words could as easily have been applied to rioters of the present.
“The man who sees nothing to admire in our system of government, and lends himself to the base work of destroying it, deserves but little consideration at the hands of the government, and as little favor from its friends.”
Despite his feelings, Henderson realized that a resolution would have to go beyond war, politics and, most certainly, money. The end of slavery and lasting peace would not happen until a broader view of the Constitution came about. The senator considered his participation a patriotic duty.
“To save the Union, we of Missouri have sacrificed every earthly consideration,” he said. “We have exchanged affluence for want, lived as exiles from home, and loved the flag still better in the midst of our calamities.”
Next time: Defeat, then victory.
