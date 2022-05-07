Dedrick Foss is a name that should be included among the important contributors to Hannibal’s early development. A stonemason by trade, he was first married to Maria Kudel Dec. 11, 1851, in Marion County, Mo. In 1858, he was married to Margaret LaVoo. During the decade of the 1850s, he established his business presence on the south side of Market Street, directly across the street from what would become the West End landmark, the Marion House hotel.
Located on the north side of Market, across from where Short Street intersected, the earliest local reference to the Marion House was found in the Dec. 10, 1858 edition of the Hannibal Daily Messenger.
“Grand Christmas Party Saturday, the 25th of December, 1858, at the Marion House, in Hannibal, commencing at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Supper at 12 o’clock. Two omnibuses will run from the Virginia House out to the Marion House. Tickets to the party $1.00. Omnibus fair 10 cents. Oscar Schmidt, proprietor”
By 1859, Dedrick Foss’s name was associated with this important West End venue.
Back in 1851, when Dedrick and Mary Kudel were married, there was a second marriage of interest. Miss Mary Foss (relationship to Dedrick unclear) and John Gyatt were married July 22, 1851, in Marion County, Mo. In 1859, when Dedrick was living on the south side of Market, across from the Marion House, John Gyatt and his wife were living on the north side of Market, next door to the Marion House.
Oscar Schmidt, the aforementioned proprietor of the Marion House, left the employ of the hotel in 1859. On Aug. 24, 1860, John Goytt (sic) was the proprietor.
On March 12, 1862, Dedrick Foss (presumably the owner) posted a notice in the Hannibal Daily Messenger, searching for a new proprietor for the Marion House, to replace Goytt.
“To rent. The Marion House, situated Market st., a two-story and a half brick building, containing 13 large rooms, well adapted to Hotel purposes. Apply on the premises to D. Foss.”
Two months later, on Sunday, May 4, 1862, Foss again posted a notice in the Hannibal Daily Messenger. Foss was operating the hotel himself.
“Marion House. We take this opportunity to inform our friends that we will be open on Tuesday next, ready to accommodate all citizens travelers who may give us a call. Lunch at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning. D. Foss”
Civil War ties
“The History of Marion County, Missouri, 1884,” by R.I. Holcombe, contains a Civil War-era posting regarding the Marion House on Market Street.
“The secession partisan companies in the country west of town - Wash. McDonald’s, Clay Price’s, ‘Hawk Eye’ Livingston’s and others - mediated the capture of Hannibal at one time, and, mustering their companies, came down the plank road to the crossing of Bear Creek. Here the command halted, and Livingston came forward alone to the Marion House, in the western part of town. Making his way to the roof of the hotel, he saw with his keen but oblique vision that the town was too well guarded by the Federal soldiers to be captured then, and the attempt was abandoned, and never afterward entered upon.”
National Hall
In 1885, Dedrick Foss, the West End stonemason, owned two important buildings on Market Street:
The National Hall building, with retail shops on the first floor, located at 155-157 Market; and across the street, the Marion House hotel, at 160-162 Market.
The National Hall building existed within the memory frame of today’s mature Hannibal residents. In 1919, the building, then numbered 1415 Market St., would be sold by the Foss family to Robert M. Lewis, founder of Lewis Cleaning Co. (That building housed the business operated by Robert M. and Robert M Lewis Jr., into the 1970s.)
The Marion House, offering furnished rooms from pre-Civil War years, stood until the early 1940s. It was operated from circa 1919 until the early 1940s by Gustof G. Melling.
Other proprietors and mentions
In 1877, Josiah Leamon, was proprietor of the Marion House.
On July 21, 1887, the Mexico Ledger reported that John Griswell, of near Mexico, was in Hannibal negotiating the purchase of Marion House. It is not clear if the purchase was made.
In 1888, Mrs. Emeline Leamon was proprietress of the Marion House.
The Landau brothers, Adolph, Jacob and Otto, were boarders at the Marion House in 1895.
In early August, 1903, Miss Fannie Bleigh and Mr. Edward Bell of Philadelphia, Mo., were united in marriage at the Marion House by Rev. Gallaher. They returned to Philadelphia on the noon train.
John E. Darnell was proprietor in 1914.
1916, Miss Sarah Waters was proprietress of the Marion House.
1918, William O. Gardner was proprietor.
1920 census
Beginning in 1919, Gustaf G. Melling was Marion House proprietor.
In 1920, boarders were:
Roy Brunner 24
Lon Qualls 32
Tempie Qualls 24
L.E. Hoffman 69
1940 census
In the 1940 census, the following were listed as occupants of the Marion House:
Gustaf G. Melling 57
Viola Melling 55
Edna Melling 22, daughter
Louisa Green, 18, niece
Viola Thomas 27, daughter
Walter Thomas 43, son in law
Gustaf McReynolds 7, grandson
J.L. Lundberg, 58, lodger
Edward E. Webb 72, boarder
Zack Taylor Alnis, 60, boarder
Harry V. Fisher, 65, boarder
Charles Mullinix, 59, boarder
Joe C. Morris, 46, boarder
Wm. Rarden, 22, boarder
Albert F. Grisham, 42, boarder
City jailer
Gustaf Melling served as city jailer for several years.
In 1941, Melling entered the Hannibal jail, carrying a basket containing meals for the prisoners. Vincent (Monk) Mahoney later admitted to striking Melling. In exchange for a guilty plea for the assault, Judge John H. Totsch sentenced Mahoney to 90 days in the Marion County jail at Palmyra.
Foss burials
Dedrick Foss (1828-1907) and his wife, Margaret Foss, (1838-1917) are buried at Riverside Cemetery.
Note: Dedrick Foss’s ownership of the two buildings, the National Hall and the Marion House, was mentioned in a wedding announcement of his daughter, Orinda K. Foss, to John F. Meyer, detailed in the the Nov. 30, 1877 edition of the Hannibal Clipper. Her wedding was at St. John Lutheran Church, and the reception, with 200 guests, took place at the National Hall.
Note: This writer was not able to trace what happened to John Gyatt and his family during or after the Civil War. Possible spellings of his surname include: Giatt, Goytt, Gyatt and Giott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.