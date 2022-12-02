Augusta McKee Griffen was a woman ahead of her time. Born post-Civil War, in 1869, she not only raised five children to adulthood, but also served as the catalyst behind the successful establishment and management of her family’s long-time Hannibal business, Griffen’s Flower Shop.

In addition to her business finesse, when she died in 1958 at the age of 91, she left behind a legacy of artwork now dispersed to locations across the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.