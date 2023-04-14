During the early hours of Easter morning, Sunday, March 23, 1913, a person or persons with ill intent broke into the frame building housing Oakwood’s post office and T.L. Nolin’s general store, located in Oakwood, to the west of Hannibal, Mo. The store and post office were located directly across Market Street from the Bank of Oakwood, which was located at 3400 Market St.

The safe within the post office was blown open; and taken was $45 in cash and $20 in postage stamps.

