Heart Disease and Diabetes: A father and son's story

HANNIBAL — When Shane Andrews collapsed to the floor last week, his 16-year-old son sprang into action and took steps that saved his life.
“I started feeling bad and told Owen I was going to take a nap. Within seconds I was on the couch and then fell to the floor,” Shane said. “I wouldn’t be here now if it weren’t for Owen.”
“I was in shock,” said Owen Andrews. “I thought he was kidding at first, but then he fell on the floor.”
With his dad barely conscious, Owen managed the situation on his own.
He first called 911 and then prepared Shane’s medication to give to paramedics when they arrived. He also checked Shane’s blood, knowing that would be important because both Owen and Shane have Type 1 diabetes.
Shane’s collapse was caused by new heart medications which made his blood pressure drop dangerously low; this was quickly under control and Shane returned home that day.
The one-day ordeal was another day in the three-year battle for Shane who has coronary artery disease.
His first heart attack happened in 2018 when he was just 46-years-old and his second happened in 2020, the disease has caused his heart to function at 40% and forced him to retire from teaching and coaching.
As Heart Health Month draws to a close next week, Shane and Owen share their stories and discuss managing diabetes and staying heart healthy.
The Mayo Clinic reports that heart disease, coronary artery disease being the most common, as a long-term complication of Type 1 diabetes as well.
Type 1 diabetes is a genetic disorder where the immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.
Shane was diagnosed with the disease at 11-years-old and Owen was diagnosed at 10-years-old; using an insulin pump has been a way of life for both of them. Shane’s older son and his father also live with diabetes.
“In order for your insulin pump to work right you have to take your blood and then enter the number of carbs you eat into your pump,” Shane said.
Monitoring diet, checking blood levels and staying active have been Shane and Owen’s way of staying on top of their health. This requires daily monitoring.
Shane says Owen does a good job at keeping up but he knows it can be harrowing for a busy teenager.
“He’s a typical teenager. There are certainly times he could do better but I was a teenager too at one time so I get it,” Shane said, adding there have been times he could do better himself.
Shane has always maintained an active lifestyle and kept a fairly healthy diet, and even though he knew there was an increased risk for heart disease, it still took him by surprise.
“Never in my life did I think at 46 that I would have a heart attack,” Shane said. “The whole thing is a shock and I am still in shock.”
Looking back, Shane now sees warning signs of a heart attack that he dismissed.
He remembers sweating and fatigue and generally not feeling right, and coaching baseball was harder than usual that summer.
“Looking back, I can see it but at the time I just thought I was getting old,” he said.
When Shane had his first heart attack, he purchased medicine for acid reflux and went on with his day. After being unable to sleep that night and noticing a shortness of breath, he finally drove himself to the emergency room.
“I had 99% blockage in my right coronary artery,” he said. “So it’s really good that I didn’t go to sleep.”
For Shane, heart disease is largely genetic. After his first heart attack, he learned that both of his grandpas died from heart disease; one at 46 and the other at 47.
The American Heart Association lists the following warning signs on their website:
• Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes – or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
• Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
• Shortness of breath. This can occur with or without chest discomfort.
• Other signs. Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
They also urge people with possible symptoms not to hesitate to call 911, even if they aren’t sure that they are having a heart attack.
Shane now encourages others to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“We all kind of think we are invincible,” he said. “But I told a lot of my friends that we can’t be tough guys anymore and ignore it because we are at that age.”
For Owen it’s also been a wakeup call, even at his young age.
“It’s really helped me understand how to prevent and to know what I have to do,” he said. “I have to take care of my diabetes.”
