HANNIBAL — When Hannibal resident Carol Shimer recently received a red door tag from the Hannibal Board of Public Works she was surprised.
The tag meant her service would be shut off in five days.
The termination date for her HBPW account was set for last Jan. 26, a night that was predicted to be only 4 degrees.
Shimer said she was not aware that utilities could be shut off during the winter months and wants others to know.
When Shimer called about the disconnection notice, she discovered that HBPW is not under the guidance of cold weather rules that many are familiar with.
The cold weather rule is through the Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates investor-owned utilities in the state of Missouri, and forbids utility disconnections from November to March.
Mikayla Robbins, coordinator of customer and community relations at HBPW, said they are not overseen by the Public Service Commission because HBPW is a public municipality and a division of the city government.
“We have our own board of directors and operate under our own policies and procedures,” she said.
Although they are not restricted from disconnecting service during the winter or at a specific temperature, Robbins said they do have an extreme weather clause they abide by.
If the National Weather Service predicts temperatures below 32 degrees from Oct. 1 to March 31 or above 90 degrees from June 1 to Aug. 31, for a 24-hour period, disconnection of electric service is placed on a five-day hold. A door tag with the disconnection date and amount due is placed at the service address. The tag serves as final notice for disconnection regardless of future weather conditions, and after the hold, accounts with an unpaid balance are disconnected.
Robbins mentioned that there is help out there for those who need it, and that people struggling should contact them directly at HBPW.
“Communication is key with your utility for us to work with payment assistance and payment arrangements to avoid disconnection,” she said. “Our Customer Service Department makes every effort to work with customers to avoid disconnection.”
Robbins said the weather policy was adopted to ensure timely paying customers are not burdened by the financial burden of those unpaid accounts.
However, the company does have a program allowing customers to help those in need.
“One of many efforts was establishing more assistance through our Project Share and Care program,” she said. “This program allows customers the chance to round up their utility bill as a donation to help local families with their utility costs.”
She also mentioned that community assistance has reduced the number of disconnections in the last few years. HBPW frequently works with NECAC, Salvation Army, Douglass Community Services, as well as local churches.
“We encourage all customers of the HBPW to be authentic and transparent with their current needs in order to apply for the appropriate assistance program,” she said.
Shimer found help with her bill.
“We actually qualify for emergency funds through Douglass Community,” Shimer said. “If your family has been impacted financially or physically by COVID you can get funding; two of our daughters had it a couple of weeks ago so it made us qualify.”
