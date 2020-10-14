HBPW observes Public Power Week

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Board of Public Works employees who often work behind the scenes were taking prominent roles in community projects last week as part of the annual Public Power Week observance.
HBPW General Manager Ken Reasoner said employees worked with Douglas Community Services to deliver 2,500 meals to students at Hannibal Public Schools through their Super Supper program. During the United Way Day of Caring, HBPW employee volunteers helped demolish the interior of what will be the Salvation Army’s new Family Service’s Office.
Science students from Hannibal High School also got a lesson on how HBPW monitors water quality in Bear Creek. In addition, volunteers from HBPW did their annual stream cleanup and helped fill a 20-yard dumpster with trash, while pulling 22 tires from Bear Creek.
Reasoner said utility employees are essential workers during the COVID-19 global pandemic. He said each man and woman who represents HBPW has stepped up to ensure reliable service to every customer in Hannibal.
“The HBPW’s strong commitment to the community can be seen in how we have supported our friends and neighbors through the pandemic. Safe, reliable utilities are vital to protect public health and safety, and HBPW crews have worked continuously to assure electricity and clean water is available to our customers,” Reasoner said.
The HBPW has operated since 1903 and serves about 8,600 electric customers and 7,500 water and sanitary sewer customers.