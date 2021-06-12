HANNIBAL — Darrin Gordon has been named the next general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
The HBPW Board of Directors announced the hiring of Gordon Thursday afternoon following a nationwide search.
Gordon will begin his new duties on Aug. 2.
Gordon comes to Hannibal from Lewes, Del., which is located at the junction of Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. There he serves as general manager of the Lewes Board of Public Works. In that position he managers all facets of the Lewes BPW including its electric, water and storm water systems. He also interfaces with local, state and federal officials.
Prior to joining the Lewes BPW, Gordon was the assistant utilities director at the Safford Municipal Utilities in Safford, Ariz.
According to the HBPW, Gordon has held a variety of “increasingly responsible positions in the utility industry” which includes the completion of the American Public Power Association Public Power Managers Certificate Program.
A native of Miami, Ariz., Gordon holds a bachelor of science degree in Natural Resource Management from Arizona State University and a master of administration degree from Northern Arizona University.
Gordon replaces Ken Reasoner, who served as the HBPW’s general manager for a little less than a year before announcing that he was leaving effective June 1, 2021.
Reasoner, who began his duties at the HBPW in mid April of 2020, came to Hannibal from Springfield, Mo., where he had worked 29 years for the city’s utilities.
The hiring of Reasoner concluded a two-month nationwide search by the HBPW.
Prior to Reasoner’s arrival in Hannibal, Mathew Munzlinger, the HBPW’s current director of operations, served as the utility’s interim general manager since August 2019 when Heath Hall resigned after 15 months as GM.