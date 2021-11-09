HANNIBAL — “It looks to me like we are moving in the right direction.”
That was the assessment given by Bill Fisher, president of the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board, after listening to observations and recommendations of the HBPW staff regarding the creation of a storm water funding mechanism that voters will support and will generate enough revenue to allow the HBPW to begin addressing the city’s aging storm water system’s growing list of shortcomings.
The HBPW’s stated goal was to have a proposal ready to appear on the November 2022 ballot, according to HBPW General Manager Darrin Gordon. However, during a special meeting of the HBPW Board on Nov. 4 sentiment was expressed to wait to put a ballot issue before voters.
“Depending on how the April (2022) election goes (for the city’s requested half cent sales tax increase), and this may not be popular, but maybe going in April of the next year (2023) is the better bet than going in November of 2022,” Gordon said. “Timing is definitely something we need to consider and be careful of.”
“I tend to agree with the April (2023) timeline as well,” said Fisher. “The more time we have got to work on this the better.”
While the HBPW staff agreed that a sunset provision would make a fee or tax more likely to pass, the recommendation was not embraced by the HBPW Board.
“I think you are just shooting yourself in the foot with a sunset on this,” said Melissa Cogdal, board member. “I feel like if you offer them a sunset you are setting yourself up for failure because knowing Hannibal the way I do they will vote it out in five years and there you are.”
“I have never been a huge fan of sunsets, but I do see the logic behind it,” Fisher said. “I don’t think five years (until the collection of funds sunsets or ends) is long enough for the initial start. I would like to see it be a little longer than that. We will just be getting started in five years. If the funding goes away in five years you have done a lot of planning for nothing.”
“It is 50 years of deferred maintenance. You just can’t solve that problem in five years,” said William Dees, board member.
John Ortwerth, board member, questioned the importance of a sunset provision on a ballot issue in the eyes of a majority of people going to the polls.
“I don’t know of any voters who made a decision based on whether anything was or was not sunset,” he said, adding that he doubts most ballot casters even realize that the term means something will cease after a designated period of time.
The HBPW is uncertain how much money will be required to address the city’s storm water problems because many of the system’s pipes contain an abundance of debris.
“If we get something passed the first thing we’re going to do is have a study done because we still do not know today exactly where our priorities are because we can’t spend any money to chase them down. We are going to have to clean out the system just to look at it,” Gordon said. “We’re not doing that study until the vote is passed. Then we can go.”
The HBPW Board heard a recommendation to base a funding mechanism on a property’s acreage rather than its amount of impervious soil.
“We considered impervious soil, but it will be difficult for the community and public to understand and also untimely. It would take us approximately 12 to 18 months to implement it into our system and manage it from that point on,” Gordon said. “In fairness the acreage method, with its tiered methodology, is the best method to date.”
No decisions regarding storm water funding were made during the special meeting. Gordon said storm water funding will be on the agenda during the next meeting of the HBPW which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15.
