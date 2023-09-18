HANNIBAL — Prepare to be scared during the Warehouse of Nightmares presented by the Hannibal Jaycees.
The haunted house opens Oct. 6 and ends Oct. 28. It will run ever Friday and Sat from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. It's located at 320 S. 3rd St. in Downtown Hannibal.
