HANNIBAL — The philosophy of Hannibal’s Harvest Ministries is, “If we eat, they eat,” regardless of whether it is Christmas or New Year's Day.
The ministry serves meals from 5-6 p.m. five days a week at 413 Broadway. In addition, “weekend boxes” are distributed from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday.
Currently, they are serving 60 meals per day.
Billie Vavra, director of Loaves and Fishes and the weekend boxes program, said they feed “the less fortunate. A lot of families in this day and age can have two incomes but still struggle to make ends meat. We do not require an income base; just show up (and we will give you a box or a meal.) We don’t want anyone to go without.”
Harvest Ministries purchased the building at 413 Broadway on Dec. 9, 2022. Construction started in January. Until construction is complete, meals are being served on a to-go basis.
“Construction is going at the speed at which God wants it to go,” Mrs. Vavra said. “Everything has been on a donation bases, including the labor. We have had people donate funding in order to meet our needs for materials and such; we’ve had donations given by organizations and individuals to get this building up.
“As soon as the kitchen is complete, we can go back to dine-in,” she said.
Various individuals and organizations supply and serve meals once a month. “We have churches, a bank, a reality company, a doctor … they pay for and prepare the meal, and help dish it up and distribute it,” Mrs. Vavra said.
Two days of the month are currently unsponsored, the third and fourth Friday. On those days, the Loaves and Fishes group has to come up with something. “We are looking for an individual or group to take those two days,” she said. “We are always looking for volunteers.”
Much of the food supplied in the “weekend boxes” is rescued, she said. Aldi and Walmart donate groceries, including dented cans, a box of cereal with the packaging torn but the cereal bag is still sealed.
“McDonald’s donates ‘timed out’ food which they put in their freezer and we pick it up once a week.” The food from McDonald’s may be McGriddles, Canadian bacon, sausage or chicken patties.
“Walmart gives us a lot of bread and bakery items, cookies, cupcakes. Open cases of water, a case of soda that has been opened. A few weeks ago they gave us a case of pasta sauce. One jar broke, but there was nothing wrong with the remaining 11 jars. We use some of that stuff for emergency boxes. We have probation and parole call us about someone who has gotten their freedom back and they have nothing. We give them a box to get them jump started.”
She was living in Evansville, Ind. “I came back for a visit one time,” she said, and a friend said “Billie, I have the perfect job for you. I said no, I’m in Evansville now, I’ve started a new life. I had full intentions of telling her no. But I heard her out. I said I don’t think it’s for me. She said ‘try it for 30 days,’ and I finally said ‘let’s do this.’ I knew it was from God. I went back to Evansville and got my stuff. God had plans for me.
“I’ve never done anything like this in my life, and I have never been so happy. God brought me back to do His work. He will put us where he wants us.”
