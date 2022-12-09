Harvest Ministries finds a permanent home

Feed America is a food pantry passing out 40-50 boxes per week and is currently housed in the old Helping Hands Baptist Church. The program, along with Loaves and Fishes program, will now move to a permanent location which will allow more space for the food pantry, indoor dining, and a commercial kitchen.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — Harvest Outreach will have a place to call home for the first time since the program began serving individuals in need in 1999.

Harvest Outreach announced on Friday that they have purchased a building at 413 Broadway, which formerly housed Ultimate Creations Hair Salon. The building will now serve as a permanent home to Hannibal’s Loaves and Fishes meals and Feed America food pantry programs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.