Harvest Ministries finds a permanent home

HANNIBAL — Harvest Outreach will have a place to call home for the first time since the program began serving individuals in need in 1999.
Harvest Outreach announced on Friday that they have purchased a building at 413 Broadway, which formerly housed Ultimate Creations Hair Salon. The building will now serve as a permanent home to Hannibal’s Loaves and Fishes meals and Feed America food pantry programs.
Both programs will begin service at the new location on Monday, Dec. 19 where they will continue to hand out meals take-out style for Loaves and Fishes until they finish a remodel of the building that will include a commercial kitchen and space for indoor dining.
This is a return to the hot meal in-house dining part of the ministry that was canceled due to the pandemic. The ministry began take-out service in the basement at Helping Hands Church on Lyon St.
Larry Hinds, pastor of Brush Arbor Church and executive director of Loaves and Fishes, said having a space to call their own is an answered prayer for those in the program.
Hinds said food is currently kept in about three different locations, but the new building will allow everything to be stored there. They will also have ample space for the Feed America program along with any of their other volunteer groups who might need it.
"It will be great to get back to cooking so they can have a hot meal and it will be an approved facility by the health department and everything," he said.
Acquiring a space to house their food programs is a goal that those at Harvest Outreach have been working toward for several years now. After purchasing land on Lyon Street in Hannibal during the summer of 2021 with the intention to build a facility, they found expenses too high to complete the project.
Hinds said the new building is a turn in the right direction for their ministry.
“We have been wanting to do it for a long time and we bought that lot but the expenses of the storm drain and everything like that made it where it just wasn’t going to be feasible. It wasn’t something we could afford,” he said.
Hinds plans for renovations to start soon and is looking for volunteers to help with the remodel. He said the biggest part of the help needed will be for tearing down walls and electrical wiring for the new kitchen.
“Our main project will be to tear out walls. Once we get that we are going to have to see what are load-bearing walls and we might have to put up support and things like that, it’s not a big building,” he said. “Then installing the commercial kitchen, so carpentry, some wiring knowledge and being able to tear stuff up.”
The Loaves and Fishes program is also still looking for two groups to currently serve take-out meals, both opportunities are for Friday nights.
“In the past God has been kind to us, and He has always provided us in times of need and struggle,” he said. “But we do need support from the community to continue our work.”
