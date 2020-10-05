STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Monroe City had a pair of runners finish fourth overall in their respective races at the Clarence Cannon Conference cross country meet on Monday in Flower City Park at Palmyra.
Monroe City cross country coach Laura Mulvaney said her team knew going into the meet that the Flower City Park course is going to be tough.
“The CCC is known for producing phenomenal athletes in every sport, cross country included, so we knew that we were going to have to fight to come away with some hardware,” Mulvaney said. “But these kids are not just physically tough, but mentally tough. They strategize and try to figure out different ways to help their team do better.”
Monroe City junior Kabott Harlan finished fourth in the boys race with a time of 18:56. Monroe City had three top-10 finishers with seniors Kaleb Griffin placing seventh at 19:58 and senior Logan Lucas placing eighth at 20:02. Sophomore Jackson Wheeler just missed the top-10, placing 11th with a time of 21:14.
Palmyra junior Caleb Juette was the top finisher for his team, placing 14th with a time of 21:57. He was closely followed by teammate Jacob Barnes, who placed 15th with a time of 22:07.
Centralia junior Nate Riddle won the boys race with a time of 18:36. Rounding out the top-three was Clark County junior Ethan Nelson at 18:47 and Centralia freshman John Holiman at 18:54.
Monroe City junior Emmalee Williams placed fourth in the girls race with a time of 22:17. Freshman Ella Hays placed eigth with a time of 23:45, giving Monroe City’s girls team two top-10 finishers.
Palmyra had a pair of top-10 finishers with freshman Laurin Sheputis placing sixth at 23:14 and sophomore Aly Noland placing seventh at 23:22.
Brookfield junior Alex Sharp won the girls race with a time of 20:52. Rounding out the top-three was Centralia junior Alex Sharp at 21:02 and Clark County junior Grace Buschling at 21:45.