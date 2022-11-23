HANNIBAL — Downtown Hannibal has stepped back in time to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Hannibal’s Victorian Festival of Christmas is more than a one-day event, it’s a celebration of the entire season with weekends of fun starting this Saturday and continuing until the evening of Christmas Eve.
“While most of the bigger events held during the festival are on the weekends, everyday during the festival people can experience the charm of old time Christmas by shopping in the gift shops, viewing the holiday window displays, and touring the downtown Christmas lights spread throughout the district.,” said Katy Welch of Historic Downtown Hannibal.
To kick off the holiday festival, Santa Claus will come to town Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then return in the evening from 5-8 p.m at Santa’s House on the corner of Main and Hill Street.
Small business Saturday will also start on Saturday where holiday shoppers can find select deals and in-store events.
Other events happening for Victorian Christmas this Saturday are:
• 1 p.m.: Mark Twain’s Old Fashioned Birthday Party for kids
• 3 p.m.: Mustache Contest at Mark Twain Museum
• 5 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
• 6-8 p.m. Mark Twain Boyhood Home Holiday Tour
Each weekend will bring Victorian Christmas charm with horse and buggy rides, seasonal cheer with carolers harmonizing on the streets and decorated storefronts.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, will be the Babes in Toyland Parade at 4 p.m.
This is the “Children’s Walking Parade” which begins at Santa’s house on Main Street and leads to Broadway. Kids can deck out in the Christmas best or dress as a favorite character to join Santa in a walk through downtown Hannibal.
Children are also welcome to decorate their wagons, doll strollers, or any other push/pull wheeled device that is not motor or battery operated. Parents can follow along the walk or watch from the side. The pick up for the parade will be at the end of Main and Broadway.
Also part of the Victorian Christmas Festival will be Hannibal Parks & Recreation’s annual Music, Marshmallows, Mistletoe and Snowball Toss on Dec. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion.
“There will be music, a bonfire for warmth and some marshmallows for roasting. Hot chocolate will also be available," said Mary Lynn Richards, recreation supervisor at Hannibal Parks & Recreation. "Children can try their luck at tossing a snowball into a wreath to win a prize."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.