Hannibal Writers Guild hosts award winning author

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Writers Guild encourages writers from all genres and experience levels to gather their ideas and first drafts and bring them this Saturday when they will host award-winning romance author Sarah Anderson.
Anderson, who has published more than 45 books, will discuss “What to Expect When You're Revising.”
“Revising, editing, and polishing your novel can seem a daunting task; sometimes even more daunting than the grueling journey you had writing it,” Dana Lockhart, president of Hannibal Writers Guild, said. “Knowing what to expect and what you should be aiming for can go a long way in making the process as smooth as possible”.
Anderson was named the 2020 Bookseller’s Best Award for Short Contemporary, among other awards, and has given workshops at national and regional conferences. She has published articles in the "Romance Writers Report."
Recently, Anderson branched out into writing YA under the name Sally Sultzman.
Lockhart said to bring any work up to 3,000 words to read to the group for an open critique.
The event is part of the regular Hannibal Writers Guild meetings which take place every second Saturday of the month.
A sister group to the St. Louis Writers Guild, Lockhart said the group is not only meant to give a sense of community for area writers, but also to help those interested in publishing get on the right track.
“Publishing is easier than you think if you know what you are doing,” she said.
The regular meetings, which are free with optional membership, offer speakers with insight on the many topics associated with writing and publishing. They also have open office hours before each meeting to provide time for one-on-one questions.
The group hopes to grow in membership and eventually offer a full-day writer’s conference and other related events.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with office hours starting at 4:30 p.m. It will be held at various locations each month; this Saturday it will take place at the Laura Hawkins house at 210 N. Fifth in Hannibal.
