HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Veterans Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by Richard O. Epperson, 67, of New London, was heading east and a 2004 Pontiac Aztek driven by April L. Darnell, 39, of Hannibal, was heading north at 10:50 a.m. when the Honda attempted to cross Veterans Road at County Road 412 and pulled into the path of the Pontiac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.