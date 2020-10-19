HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman died in a Saturday night car-train crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1998 Buick LeSabre driven by Courtney L. Griffith, 20, of Hannibal, was heading north on County Road 433, 2 miles west of Hannibal, at 10:45 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound Norfolk Southern locomotive driven by Clint E. Wood, 45, of Sullivan, Ill.
Griffith was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Brent Massie at 11 p.m. She was taken by James O'Donnell Funeral Home to its facility in Hannibal.
The patrol said cross buck signals were used at the intersection.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.