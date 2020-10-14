WARRENTON, Mo. — Hannibal came from behind to defeat Ft. Zumwalt East 3-2 in Wednesday’s first-round Class 4 District 4 game at Warrenton High School.
Ft. Zumwalt took an early lead after scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, when Kayla Kindler and Paige Morgan came up with RBI singles.
After the first inning, Hannibal starting pitcher Kylie McAfee settled in and did not allow any more runs. She earned the win after pitching seven innings with five strikeouts, while allowing six hits, three walks and two earned runs.
“Kylie pitched very well,” Hannibal head coach Andrew Pollard said. “She pitched strikes and got soft contact, especially after settling in after that two-run first inning.”
Hannibal only had one hit going into the fifth inning, which was a second inning double from Alyssa Hart.
The Lady Pirates rally in the fifth inning was started by a two-strike single from Maggie Woodside. The next batter, Adrya Nichelson, reached on a hit by pitch.
After Gracey Whittaker struck out, leadoff hitter Sydney Hart came through with a game-tying two-RBI double. Taylor Simms then hit a single to drive in Hart, giving Hannibal its first lead.
“(Woodside) had a great at bat and fought off many pitches going into that two-strike hit,” Pollard said. “That definitely jump started our inning and that was awesome. It kind of went from there with her on base and (putting courtesy runner Kameil Crane in) to get us some speed on the bases, which allowed us to score those runs with Sydney and Taylor’s hits.”
Hannibal made two errors in Wednesday’s win, but Pollard feels that his defense has improved from Monday’s game against Palmyra.
“That’s something we talked about the last couple of days of not allowing what happens on either side of the ball effect us on the other side of the ball and we did a great job of that,” Pollard said. “Rather if it’s defense or hitting or on the rubber and Kylie is a great example of that. She pitched phenomenally, even after going 0-for-4 at the plate. She didn’t let that bother her and did her job.”
Hannibal will play Ft. Zumwalt South in the second round of the Class 4 District 4 tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Warrenton.