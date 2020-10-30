Hannibal wins 10th straight game to close out regular season

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal sophomore goalkeeper Parker Terrill approached arguably the most stressful moment in sports with a calm, reserved demeanor.
After the Pirates and Columbia Hickman were tied at 2 through two overtime periods in the Hannibal boys soccer team’s regular season finale on Thursday night, the game went into penalty kicks with the Pirates’ nine-game winning streak on the line.
With homefield advantage Terrill was able to go first in the round, so he took his spot between the posts and took a deep breath.
“I was just trying to stay relaxed, stay calm, let them mess up,” Terrill said. “When I get one to save, save it.”
The first three shots got by Terrill, though he very nearly got a finger on Hickman’s second shot, with the ball from Archer Fried-Socarides just sailing past Terrill’s diving save attempt. Hannibal’s offense answered with makes of their own, with Tristen Terrill, Drew Porter and Kolin Westhoff all converting their shots.
The fourth round was the Kewpies’ first mistake. Justin Valenzuela tried to go high over Parker but went too high, as the ball struck the crossbar then shot straight down and away for the first miss. Blayde Terrill took advantage for the Pirates and netted his penalty kick, giving Parker Terrill a chance to end the game.
Parker Terrill again took his spot with a calm aura about him, and just as Hickman’s Ethan Terrana set the ball down he saw a tell.
“I saw him take a quick glance right, so I was going that way and it just kind of came to me,” Parker Terrill said.
Parker Terrill guessed right, jumped on top of Terrana’s shot and swatted it away, ending the game in a 3-2 victory for the Pirates and ending Hannibal’s regular season on a 10-game winning streak.
He was subsequently mobbed by his teammates in the middle of the pitch.
“It felt great,” Parker Terrill said.
It was Parker Terrill’s efforts during regulation that kept the Pirates (14-4) in it to begin with. After the two teams went into halftime tied at 2, Hickman (10-5-2) came out aggressively in the second half looking to take its first lead.
Hannibal had to do everything in its power to keep the Kewpies off the board, but when regulation ended it was still a tie ballgame.
“They out-possessed us pretty bad but we just hustled and played hard, snuffed out their opportunities,” Parker said.
Hannibal coach Eric Hill put the credit squarely on his keeper, who finished the night with 10 saves, seven in the second half.
“We gave up some opportunities, but Parker made some great saves,” Hill said. “There was one in particular we honestly thought was in, but Parker was able to snag it right on the line. Some huge saves out there tonight, the kid is growing up fast. He’s just a sophomore but he’s had a great year and is a big, big part of why we are where we are at with this 10-game winning streak.”
While possession was an issue for Hannibal’s offense, the Pirates were opportunistic when they had chances, particularly in the first half. Karson Westhoff put Hannibal ahead 1-0 in the 14th minute on a nifty heel kick from a corner kick by DaeShon Glasgow, but Hickman tied it at 1 in the 15th minute on a goal from Rodrike Hakizimana.
Tristen Terrill put the Pirates back on top in the 24th minute on a penalty kick after the Kewpies committed a handball in the box, but Hickman tied it again just before halftime with a goal from Manny Kelley in the 36th minute.
“The first half we did pretty well offensively,” Hill said. “Its nice to come out against a team like this, go toe-to-toe and punch-for-punch. We were up on them on two separate occasions and both times allowed them to come back, but to hold strong, have a scoreless second half, scoreless two overtimes and get the big win in PKs like that is a great feeling.”
It’s just the second time in program history the Pirates have beaten the Kewpies, just another reason Hannibal looks strong heading into the Class 3 District 7 tournament starting on Monday.
“To go into districts the way we are going in right now, we are definitely on a high note,” Hill said. “We want to make sure we keep that momentum going. We can’t be happy with how the regular season ended, we need to be ready to carry on next Monday and hopefully beyond that.”