Hannibal welcomes the American Symphony to port on its inaugural cruise

HANNIBAL — When the American Symphony docked in Hannibal on Saturday morning, the passengers and crew received a warm welcome to the town’s shore as it stopped on its inaugural cruise on the upper Mississippi.
The ship captains and 103 passengers were greeted by Tom and Becky ambassadors, Hannibal Mayor Jim Hark and his wife Leesa, members of the Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Visitors Convention, and other members of the community.
Mayor Hark along with Tom and Becky presented the ship’s captain with a proclamation, a key to the city and a copy of the book “Hannibal: A Walk Through History” recently written by Dea Hoover.
“Our passengers also love to come visit. It’s these small towns that really make our cruises unique and make every part of it enjoyable. We appreciate you Mayor and the town’s warm welcome. The crew and the passengers all appreciate it,” said Frank Klipsch of American Cruise Lines. “This is a great community and we are here for the long run. We want to be a partner with Hannibal for many years to come and look forward to future expansion and hope.”
Hark said that it is a benefit to more than just downtown Hannibal when ships like American Symphony, and several weeks ago the international cruise liner the Viking Mississippi, make stops in Hannibal.
With cruises going well into late fall and starting back up in early spring, Hark says they not only boost local business and overall revenue but also job security.
“That ensures their employees stay gainfully employed and ensures a better quality of life for those people who in turn can purchase goods throughout the community and not to mention the services that these riverboats bring here,” he said.
From local fuel distribution to waste removal, Hark says there are many local services involved with ships coming to town which “is a definite boost not just to downtown businesses but throughout the community,” he said.
Hark also said the Hannibal stops provide Hannibal exposure around the country. Saturday’s excursion for American Symphony passengers included a tour of the town, and trips to Rockcliffe Mansion, museums, the Becky Thatcher home, Hannibal Art Museum, and a tour through the Mark Twain Cave.
“While some of the excursions are only 2-3 hours it gives Hannibal exposure to another segment of the country. People traveling who often say, ‘Wow. This is just a neat little community and we will see about taking a trip here,’” Hark said. “So there’s a residual return on visitors.”
Hark also said that the new Hannibal riverfront has adequately equipped Hannibal to safely allow ships like these to port.
“We had a riverfront before where ships were able to get here but only one at a time. Some of these had no ability to get to our riverfront because of the design of the old one. We had safety concerns,” he said. “The upgrade on the riverfront did help facilitate the stops.”
This summer has been the busiest one yet with ships docking in Hannibal with more than 50 boats having docked throughout the season, which will continue until at least November.
The American Symphony features five decks and offers private balcony staterooms to accommodate 175 guests. The fifth deck features a skywalk with an ellipse skylight and a deck café on the fourth deck. American Symphony also offers spacious lounges inside and out, a grand dining room, fitness center, and a wellness-yoga studio.
“There’s no locks, gates or fences anywhere in Hannibal here, we always welcome you with open arms and that is pretty well represented when you look around and see all the people standing here today,” said Hark. “But just in case, we offer you a key to the city.”
