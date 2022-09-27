Hannibal welcomes the American Symphony to port on its inaugural cruise

The brand-new American Symphony came to port in Hannibal on its inaugural cruise of the upper Mississippi. Greeting the 103 passengers were Mayor James Hark, Tom and Becky and others. Hark presented the captain with a proclamation and a key to the city. Pictured with Tom and Becky from left, Frank Klipsch, Director of City Partnerships and Special Projects, Robert Harrigan, captain of American Symphony, and Hannibal Mayor James Hark. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — When the American Symphony docked in Hannibal on Saturday morning, the passengers and crew received a warm welcome to the town’s shore as it stopped on its inaugural cruise on the upper Mississippi.

The ship captains and 103 passengers were greeted by Tom and Becky ambassadors, Hannibal Mayor Jim Hark and his wife Leesa, members of the Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Visitors Convention, and other members of the community.

