Hannibal ward map to be tweaked

HANNIBAL — The ward map for the city of Hannibal will be modified and provided to the City Council for further review.
The Hannibal City Council on Tuesday approved a proposal to have Hannibal Board of Public Works and the IT professional who developed the map be provided with additional guidelines to develop the map.
Third Ward Councilman Stephan Franke requested the move after he said the guidelines established by council, which took into account current councilmen's residences, were not followed.
The council voted 4-2 to approve the proposal. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson and 1st Ward Councilman Darrell McCoy voted against the proposal.
Both said they would prefer the input of the citizen's committee.
The goal is to finalize the new maps before the Aug. 1 deadline to file to run for mayor in the Nov. 7 special election.
Franke believed he was the only councilman to be remapped out of his ward, until McCoy clarified that he also was moved out of his ward.
"We're actually directing staff to work with the IT professional to redraw the maps based on a slightly tweaked version of the guidelines we first approved," Franke said.
In December 2021, the council approved the creation of a committee to assess the boundaries following the 2020 selection. However the committee was never formed.
City Manager Lisa Peck said HBPW handled ward maps after the 2010 election.
She said the guidelines were not presented to HBPW and the IT professional as the request was for a map showing boundaries with equal distribution of residents.
"There was no attempt to influence the map in any way," Peck said. "In fact, a clean map drawn by an outside party, which simply redistributed its population equally, is a fair starting point."
She added it would be appropriate to apply the guidelines to the map to finalize and adopt.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to set a special mayoral election for Nov. 7. This comes after the former Mayor James Hark resigned June 6. Hark said he took on additional interested and duties with his employer, and that the additional work would impair his ability to serve effectively as mayor.
Whoever is elected will fill the remainder of his term, which runs through April 2025.
Candidates would be able to file petitions from July 11 through Aug. 1.
