HANNIBAL — By a margin of 338 votes Hannibal residents on Tuesday approved Proposition 1, which will increase the city’s sales tax by one-half cent.
Overall, the proposition received 973 yes votes and 635 no votes.
Hannibal residents in Marion County approved the proposal by a 971-629 margin. Hannibalians in Ralls County voted 6-2 against the proposition.
Regarding passage of the proposition Mayor James Hark said he was excited beyond description.
Passage of Proposition 1 will increase the local sales tax rate from 2.25 percent to 2.75. The city’s overall sales tax rate will go up from 8.35 percent to 8.85 percent.
It is estimated that the sales tax increase will raise $1.7 million annually. Those funds will be used to address infrastructure needs within the community.
“There are numerous unfunded (infrastructure) needs that currently exist,” said Mark Bross of the Citizens for Proposition 1 Campaign Committee during a March 15 appearance before the Hannibal City Council. “The revenue generated will allow the city to begin addressing these needs. There is no current revenue or funding source for these needs.”
Proceeds from the sales tax increase will be deposited into a special account and kept separate from other city funds.
Collection of the additional sales tax will continue for five years before it will sunset, or end, unless voters approve an extension of the tax or a comparable capital improvements tax measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.