STAFF REPORT
MARSHALL, Mo. — The Hannibal Lady Pirates fell to Marshall on the road Saturday in the final volleyball game of the regular season, with both teams sharing the conference crown.
Marshall won in four sets (25-17, 13-25, 19-25, 21-25) over Hannibal.
Hannibal outside hitter Bella Falconer led the team with 26 kills and 15 digs.
Hannibal setter Nora Hark had a team-high 45 set assists.
Hannibal outside hitter Kate Maune had 12 kills and nine digs. Allie Hull had 13 digs and one ace.
Hannibal finishes the regular season with a 11-6-1 record. The Lady Pirates play Union in the first round of the Class 4 District 7 Tournament at Warrenton High School on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.