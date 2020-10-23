Hannibal volleyball falls to Troy

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Lady Pirates fell to a hard-hitting Troy team at Korf Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Troy won in four sets (25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 19-25) over Hannibal.
Hannibal junior outside hitter Bella Falconer led the team with 12 kills and 24 digs, while also coming up with a ace serve.
Hannibal sophomore Nora Hark had a team-high 23 set assists and also had four aces.
Lady Pirates outside hitter Kate Maune had five aces, seven kills and seven digs.
Lady Pirates middle hitter Kendel Locke had two aces, four kills, two blocks and seven digs.
Hannibal libero Allie Hull had 17 digs and middle hitter Kennedy Fitzgerald had six kills.
The Hannibal junior varsity team lost in three sets (25-9, 20-25, 7-15). Ashlyn Hess had four kills, six set assists and six digs. Jocelyn Dorsey had nine set assists, five aces and nine digs.
Hannibal is now 11-5-1 for the season after Thursday’s loss to Troy. The Lady Pirates will travel to Marshall on Saturday with the conference title on the line. Game time is at 1 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Lady Pirates will begin district tournament play as the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 7 bracket. Hannibal will play No. 3 seed Union (5-19-1) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Warrenton High School in the semifinal round.