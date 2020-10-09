STAFF REPORT
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Hannibal Lady Pirates volleyball team lost to Rock Bridge Thursday night in at Rock Bridge High School.
Rock Bridge won in three straight sets (25-13, 25-11, 25-12).
Bella Falconer led Hannibal with eight kills and 15 digs. Noah Hark had a team-high 11 set assists. Brynn Burton had seven set assists and nine digs, while Kate Maune had six kills, one ace and one block.
The Hannibal junior varsity team also fell to Rock Bridge in three sets.
The Lady Pirates now have a 7-4-1 record after Thursday’s loss. Next up is a Tuesday home game against Marshall.