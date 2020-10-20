KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Hannibal Lady Pirates volleyball team defeated Kirksville in four sets (25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23) on the road Tuesday.
Hannibal junior outside hitter Bella Falconer had a team-high 31 digs, 12 kills, one ace and one block. Outside hitter Kate Maune had 12 kills and one ace.
Lady Pirates sophomore setter Nora Hark had 32 set assists, 12 digs and two aces. Middle hitter Kendel Locke had three kills, two blocks and eight digs.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-3, 25-19). Ashlyn Hess had seven set assists, three kills and 11 aces. Jocelyn Dorsey had seven set assists, three kills and six digs. Alaina White had 11 kills and four digs.
Hannibal improves to a 11-4-1 overall record and maintains a perfect 7-0 conference record. Hannibal will host Troy on Thursday.