Hannibal tourism receives a boost through grants totaling $200,000

The Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau has received four grants this fiscal year totaling more than $200,000. The grants received were for a Visitor Profile Study, Visual Asset Development, and Website Development.

Megan Rapp, director of the visitors bureau, said they apply for the annual Marketing Matching Grant each year, but this year they, and others around the state, were able to apply for the multiple Platform Development Grants in addition to the Marketing Matching Grant.

