HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau has received four grants this fiscal year totaling more than $200,000.
Megan Rapp, director of the visitors bureau, said they apply for the annual Marketing Matching Grant each year, but this year they, and others around the state, were able to apply for the multiple Platform Development Grants in addition to the Marketing Matching Grant.
Rapp said the grants are for a Visitor Profile Study, Visual Asset Development, and Website Development.
The Visitor Profile Study will give them a deeper understanding of who is visiting Hannibal, allowing them to see where the visitors are coming from and how long they are staying. It will also provide detailed demographic information and uncover emerging opportunities markets.
Rapp explained that knowing your customer is vital to tourism just like any other business. Not only does it allow them to continue spending their marketing dollars effectively, but the information can be shared with others in Hannibal who work in the tourism industry.
“A local small business will not usually be able to spend $15,000 to do research on who their customers are, and through this grant, we’ll be able to receive and share these findings with our partners so they can also market more effectively,” she said.
Another facet of the funding will be an improved website. This goes hand-in-hand with marketing, as the majority of their advertising directs people to their website. Rapp said it is vital to make sure “we continue to have a best-in-class tourism website with a user experience that leverages Hannibal’s most visually compelling cultural and natural assets.”
“We want a website that encourages users to dive deeper into what Hannibal has to offer, and converts website users into visitors,” she said.
Rapp is also excited about the Visual Asset Development Grant.
They will be using a local company to take drone photos of events, changing seasons in Hannibal, and parks, attractions, restaurants, and lodging choices. This will allow them to do a complete update on their photo database.
“This means we’ll have amazing shots to share when we’re contacted by journalists, online sites wanting images for stories, use in advertising, our new website…the list goes on and on,” she said. “It’s said that a picture is worth a thousand words, but in this day and age with so much social media, I would say good pictures are worth much more!”
Grants like these are an important part of boosting funding for the Visitors Bureau, which is funded through a 6% lodging tax that is applied to local hotels, bed and breakfasts, and Airbnbs. The lodging tax is applied for hotel stays up to 30 days and then falls after that.
Hannibal tourism does not receive funding from Hannibal’s general fund and does not take away from any of the funds that go to street repair, fire departments, etc. But when tourists come to town and spend money on things like lodging, food, and other items that include sales tax, the taxes from tourists do go into the general fund which supports the city.
Rapp said the work has already begun on implementing the exciting changes.
“We had to include proposals in our grant applications, so we already have a company for our Visual Asset Development and our Visitor Profile Study,” she said. “We are finishing up our Request for Proposal for our website.”
The Matching Marketing Grant, which began in July, is one they apply for and receive every year. It requires a full list of advertising and marketing outlets we are going to use as well as their dollar amounts in the grant application.
“I want to give a big thank you to the Missouri Division of Tourism for utilizing a portion of the recovery funding they received to make more grant opportunities available around the state,” Rapp said.
Missouri Division of Tourism Director Stephen Foutes said that supporting Missouri communities in their efforts to promote attractions and events is one of their top priorities and it’s vital to the statewide travel industry.
“We have partnered with Hannibal through our cooperative marketing grants since 1995, and we’re happy to see Hannibal’s continued success with the programs,” he said.
