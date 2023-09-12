Harvest Hootenanny

Tom and Becky enjoy a rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" by Kevin Babb during the 2022 Harvest Hootenanny at the Mark Twain Cave Complex. This year's festivities will be Sept. 15-16.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Hannibal residents and visitors are gearing up for fall with the annual Harvest Hootenanny.

It will be hosted by the Hannibal Rotary Club on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Participants will be able to enjoy fun for the entire family at the Mark Twain Cave Complex.

