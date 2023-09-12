HANNIBAL — Hannibal residents and visitors are gearing up for fall with the annual Harvest Hootenanny.
It will be hosted by the Hannibal Rotary Club on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Participants will be able to enjoy fun for the entire family at the Mark Twain Cave Complex.
On Friday there will be food trucks, beer tents and vendors from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Live music will be performed by the Silver Bullet band at 6 p.m. and the Soul Root Band at 8 p.m.
On Saturday kids can enjoy the Thorni Ridge Exotic Petting Zoo, pony rides, a bounce house and the Quincy Children's Museum mobile from noon to 2 p.m.
The Cottleville Cornhole Tournament begins at noon, call 636-399-6516 to register in the tournament.
Jedi Knight Duo Intergalactic Interactive training will follow at 1 p.m. with the Quarter Hunt sponsored by HNB begins at 3 p.m.
The Taste of Golden Eagle will open to visitors 21 years of age and older from 2-3 p.m.
Saturday’s live music will be performed by Maddi Warren at 4 p.m., Timeless Corridor at 6 p.m. and RUSSO & CO at 8 p.m.
General admission is $5 for attendees who are 17 and older, unlimited pony rides and bounce house access is available for $10. Admission to The Taste of Golden Eagle event is $15 for visitors 21 years of age and older.
