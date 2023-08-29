HANNIBAL — The Mark Twain Home Foundation will host its fourth quadrennial edition of The Clemens Conference From August 1-3, 2024.
The conference will be in downtown Hannibal at The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum. Paper presentations will be at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery, 120 North Main Street.
Presenters will be responsible for their own lodging and meals. For more information contact Henry Sweets at henry.sweets@marktwainmuseum.org to be added to the mailing list for notifications as they are formalized.
Call For Papers
For those interested in submitting papers, abstracts for proposals are currently being accepted through February 15, 2024.
Abstracts should be 500-750 words in length. Presenters will be limited to a 20 minute presentation at the conference.
The subject matter is wide open. Presentations are expected to address some topic related to Mark Twain, his life or his works. Preference will be given to papers addressing Mark Twain in Hannibal, in Missouri or on the Mississippi River.
In addition to the papers being presented, the conference will include visits to the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum, touring the Mark Twain Cave and riding the Mark Twain Riverboat on a dinner cruise.
History of The Clemens Conference
The Center for Mark Twain Studies at Elmira College launched an International Conference on the State of Mark Twain Studies in 1989. This became a quadrennial conference and continues today.
The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum offered its first international conference called The Clemens Conference in 2011, designed as a quadrennial conference so that a major Mark Twain conference would be offered every two years in odd-numbered years. Conferences were held in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Covid complications resulted in the postponement of the Elmira conference from 2021 to 2022, and the Clemens Conference followed suit by moving from 2023 to 2024.
