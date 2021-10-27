Hannibal to become 100 Gig certified city

HANNIBAL — Officials with the city of Hannibal and Chariton Valley gathered in Nipper Park on Tuesday morning to celebrate the announcement of the future buildout of Hannibal as a 100 Gig certified city and the recent completion of Chariton Valley’s state-of-the-art fiber network at the Hannibal Lakeside Technology Park, making it a 100 gig certified site.
The network at the Lakeside Technology Park will deliver 100 gigabit service that is reportedly essential for large-scale businesses with extensive operations. “Chariton Valley is proud of our partnership with the Hannibal community and to provide this valuable service to the technology park,” said Kirby J. Underberg, Chariton Valley’s president and chief executive officer.
Chariton Valley plans to expand its fiber service to more Hannibal residences and businesses in the future. The company’s gigabit capable speed is delivered over an advanced network that will extend directly into locations through a dedicated connection.
“High-speed internet is essential and Hannibal is proud it will be among those select rural communities that will be built out to have gigabit speed internet technology, and we are excited to have a 100 Gig Certified Site with Lakeside Technology Park,” said Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck.
Only about 30% of households in the U.S. have access to the gigabit internet speeds (1,000 megabits per second) that fiber-optic networks provide, and only a small handful of cities have fiber broadly available to their homes and businesses, earning them the title of a “Gigabit City.” Hannibal is now on track to achieve that designation in the future.
“Fiber is essential for economic growth, online education, work from home and telemedicine. This is another step forward for Chariton Valley and encompasses our vision to enhance opportunities for rural communities,” Underberg said.
“Chariton Valley is leading the way in Northeast Missouri for fiber build-out,” said Corey Mehaffy, director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. “It is critical that we provide these resources for our companies to compete globally, our students to excel and our educational institutions to continue to provide training and educational opportunities.”
