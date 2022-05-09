HANNIBAL — A Hannibal teenager was seriously injured early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 1:50 a.m. on Route W, 2 miles northwest of Hannibal.
Involved in the mishap was a 2007 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 16-year-old male from New London.
According to the accident report the vehicle was northbound when it traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a tree.
Injured was a passenger, a 15-year-old female from Hannibal. She was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.