Hannibal sweeps conference foe Mexico

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal volleyball team defeated North Central Missouri Conference rival Mexico for the second time this season, with Monday’s win coming at Korf Gymnasium.
Hannibal won in three straight sets (25-12, 25-10, 25-14) over Mexico.
“It’s always good for the girls to be able to get a conference win underneath them,” said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. “Hopefully, we can go undefeated in conference (play).”
Hannibal won the first set easily, behind a nine-point run that propelled the Pirates to a 25-12 set win.
Despite the first set win, Phillips felt like there were some things her team could had done better.
“We did not talk well in the first set,” Phillips. “So in between set one and set two, I really talked to them about the neeed to come out stronger and we need to make sure our communication was there.”
Hannibal came out strong for the second set, coming out with a 14-0 run to start the set before Mexico called a timeout. The Lady Pirates would go on to win the set 25-10.
“Nora (Hark) came out on a awesome serving run and we kind of just kept going from there,” Phillips said. “She can serve with the best of them and they were going past them.”
Hark came away with seven ace serves and had a team-high 23 set assists.
In the third set, Hannibal got off to an 8-0 start on its way to a 25-14 win to clinch the match.
Another key player for Hannibal was junior outside hitter Bella Falconer, who led the team with 12 kills and 15 digs.
“Bella is one of my key players every night,” Phillips said. “She’s one that she can have an off-hit or off-pass, but I know that she will be able to bounce back from it.”
Sophomore outside hitter Kate Maune had one block, one ace, six kills and 10 digs for Hannibal. Sophomore setter Brynn Burton had one ace and five digs, while sophomore middle hitter Kennedy Fitzgerald had one block and four kills.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two straight sets (25-13, 25-10) prior to the varsity match.
Hannibal has a 6-0 conference record and a 10-4-1 overall record after Monday’s win. Mexico is 3-4 in conference play and 7-12 overall.
It will be a busy week for the Lady Pirates, with three more games scheduled this week to close out the regular season. Hannibal will play at Kirksville on Tuesday, host Troy Buchanan on Thursday and play at Marshall on Saturday.
“Tonight, I told them to get lots of rest,” Phillips said. “We actually watched a lot of film on Friday night, so we talked about this upcoming week. We talked about Kirksville, Troy and Marshall just to kind of get ahead because we knew we weren’t going to have much practice this week.”