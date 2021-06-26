HANNIBAL — The 2021 session of summer school for students in the Hannibal School District concluded on Friday.
Barring something unforeseen Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown was giving this year’s summer session high marks during the Wednesday meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education at the HHS auditorium.
“I hate to say it, but now with two days left it has been extremely smooth,” he said.
Staging a successful summer school requires a team effort, according to Brown.
“Our teachers have done a great job. There are a lot of fun activities going on around the district,” he said. “Our building leaders who are running that did a great job of having a seamless transition getting summer school started.
“I can’t thank the transportation department enough for the bus routes and food service, and everybody who works together to put together an excellent summer school experience for all of our students.”
This year’s summer school actually started on June 7 at the high school where driver’s education and wellness classes were offered. Brown said that classes for pre-K through eighth grade youngsters commenced on June 14.
As of Wednesday the single-day attendance peak of pre-K through 12th graders was 565. Brown reported that the daily average as of June 23 was 511 students.
The post-pandemic attendance figures pale in comparison to the pre-pandemic numbers seen in 2019 when 725 youngsters turned out. That total represented a rebound from the 564 who turned out in 2018.
Enrollment in 2019 was down when compared to all but 2018 during the previous six years. In that time span attendance ranged from 927 in 2014 to 801 in 2016.