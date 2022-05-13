HANNIBAL — One day when Alison Ross looked up from her book and piles of homework spread across the table, she found her then 5-year-old daughter Payton pretending to do homework.
“I know she looks up to me and I have to set that example,” she said. “I want her to see that dreams are possible.”
After being on disability assistance for 10 years, Ross will receive her teaching certificate this fall or next spring through the University of Missouri’s online program.
Teaching was not the path she expected to go down when she first began pursuing her degree, but it’s where she knows she belongs.
Just as she encourages Payton, who is now 7, to follow her dreams — she wants to do the same for others. In fact, she is already doing that as a substitute teacher with the Hannibal Public School District.
“I want to inspire them to learn, broaden their horizons, and be more open to learning,” she said. “I was a kid who struggled and I didn’t really have teachers who cared, so I want to be that teacher who takes the extra time to help those kids.”
Subbing so far at the Early Childhood Center, elementary schools, and the middle school, Ross said she is indecisive on what grade level she wants to teach but she is open to opportunities at any level.
Education became a passion for Ross when she began pursuing her degree online, which required her to do a lot of self-teaching.
“I used to hate learning and then after I had to start teaching myself it turned into a love for learning and teaching and that’s where that drive came from,” she said.
The decision to take on substitute teaching was one she pondered for several months while taking her daughter to school and driving by signs advertising open jobs with ESS Staffing, who joins with the Hannibal School District to hire subs.
“I finally looked into it months later and decided to give it a try and it just fit,” she said.
The drive to be an example to her daughter and others is what keeps anxiety from stopping Ross as she transitions from full-time disability income to full-time teaching. The transition will make her lose social security benefits until she retires.
“I am trying to make that slow transition from disability to full-time work, which is not easy to do because you are worried about that slip of income,” she said. “You have a nine-month trial period which I am in now and after that you can only make so much a month to continue receiving help.”
Ross said she finds comfort in knowing that she has support through those at NECAC, who have been there for her throughout the six years she has lived at a NECAC apartment complex.
“One of the top people with NECAC has been there for me and is always supportive. She’s like my cheerleader who cheers me on,” she said.
As part of the resident council at her apartment complex, Ross has been helping school children long before she started down the path to teaching.
“Every fall we do a backpack drive for the kids at the apartments,” she said. “For the holidays we do things for the kids like recently at Easter. They are really there for us.”
Brent Engel, communications director at NECAC, said Ross is an inspiration.
“She doesn’t let hurdles get in her way. She finds a successful path around the roadblocks,” said Engel. “We could all learn a lesson from her courage, grit and determination. I can’t count the number of lives she’ll impact for the better in the classroom.”
