Hannibal students, staff and community spend a morning in prayer

HANNIBAL – A group of students and staff from Hannibal public schools and members of the community gathered to pray around the flagpole in the front of the Hannibal High School before school on Wednesday morning.
Brother and sister, Arianna and Stephen Speer, led the group in song while Stephen played the guitar.
See You at the Pole is an annual student-led national day of prayer on the fourth Wednesday of September and is observed all over the country. It began as a grass root movement in 1990 with ten students praying at the pole in front of their school and years later millions of students pray on campuses around the country.
Andrew Pollard is a teacher at Hannibal High School who also participated in the See You at the Pole event. He told students that gathering together is the easy part of being a light at school. He spoke from his own experience and gave the students a challenge.
“I failed at the hard part. I failed at going out at my school and being a witness,” he said. “In this world and how dark it is. I challenge all of you to be that light. I tell my classes every year that you are the light this world needs.”
Pollard also reminded students that there are many countries where religious freedom is not allowed. He told them of missionaries he knows in China and South Korea who can’t talk about the work they are doing because their lives are at stake.
“They can’t come to a flagpole and sing worship songs and pray to God and have these conversations,” he said. “Take that as a motivation to spread the love of Christ so we can start seeing the change in the world that we all so desperately need.
“That’s what I want you guys to be. I want you to be that light in your school whether it’s at the middle School or high School or wherever else you will be after this,” Pollard continued. “The love of Christ is going to start spreading.”
The See You at the Pole website lists more than a hundred ministries who support the national event, and one of those is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
Jenni Sanders is a teacher at Hannibal Middle School and also leads the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at HMS. The student-led club meets at the middle school during the last block of the day on Fridays and at the high school on Thursdays before school.
“This is a student-led club, so students decide on devotions, read scripture, and pray together. It was originally created for athletes but our clubs seem to have a combination of athletes and just others who want to be in fellowship with other believers,” Sanders said.
The club holds fundraisers to donate to various organizations and also helps local individuals, families, coaches and athletes in various ways.
Sanders spoke of two events coming up for students and parents to remember.
Oct. 6 will be a national Bring your Bible to School Day. While Sanders said students are allowed to bring their bible to school anyday, this is a national effort to remind them to hold God’s word near at all times. It is also meant to recognize that not everyone can take their bibles to school and that other places everyone does not have bibles.
Another annual FCA event called Fields of Faith will take place at Porter Stadium from 7-8 p.m. on October 12. The event will include prayer, music and a message and is open to the Hannibal community and surrounding ones.
“It’s the most amazing thing. Because it’s not just Hannibal, it’s Palmyra and other surrounding communities. It is always really cool to see people spread out on the field praying together,” said Sanders. “Come if you can but if you can’t then just pray anyway.”
