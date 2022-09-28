Hannibal students, staff and community spend a morning in prayer

Hannibal students, staff and members of the community participated in the annual See You at the Pole event which is a student-led day of prayer on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. Stephen Speer and Arianna Speer led worship music.

HANNIBAL – A group of students and staff from Hannibal public schools and members of the community gathered to pray around the flagpole in the front of the Hannibal High School before school on Wednesday morning.

Brother and sister, Arianna and Stephen Speer, led the group in song while Stephen played the guitar.

