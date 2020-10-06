KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Hannibal softball team fell behind early and could not get any offense going against Kirksville, with the Pirates falling to the Tigers 3-0 on the road Tuesday.
Kirksville pitcher Audrey Danielson pitched a two-hit shutout over seven innings, with nine strikeouts and zero walks.
Hannibal pitcher Kylie McAfee went six innings with five strikeouts, three hits, one walk and three runs.
Kirksville scored one run in the second inning and two runs in the fourth inning, including a solo home run from Madi McCarty.
Emilee Wilson and Gracey Whittaker had the only two hits for Hannibal.
Hannibal is now 7-11 for the season, while Kirksville moves to 16-1. Up next for Hannibal is a Wednesday home game against Clopton.