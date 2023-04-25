Michael Hark signing.JPG

Hannibal senior Michael Hark, second from left, after signing his letter-of-intent to attend the University of Missouri at a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Monday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Michael Hark signed his letter-of-intent to attend the University of Missouri for vocal music during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Monday.

Hark will be a double major in music theory and composition and business administration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.