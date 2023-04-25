HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Michael Hark signed his letter-of-intent to attend the University of Missouri for vocal music during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Monday.
Hark will be a double major in music theory and composition and business administration.
"I auditioned for (Mizzou's) program and they offered me a scholarship," Hark said.
In a first for Hannibal, Hark is the inaugural signing for vocal music.
"I have never heard of a vocal music signing, so I contacted my teachers and asked around and they've never heard of it," Hark said. "So Coach (Clint) Graham said it was something that I could do. So I said if I'm the first one, it would be cool memento for the school. I think it would encourage people in the future who do music to want to do a signing."
At Mizzou, Hark also plans on working more on instrumentation as well as singing.
University of Missouri associate voice professor Steven Tharp said Hark is a well-rounded musician.
"Michael came here for a sample lesson just to see what voice study at the University of Missouri would be like and I recognized that he had a really superior voice right away," Tharp said. "Just because the way he could sing the scales and the exercises I gave him. He was obviously super bright and talented. So we are very pleased to get him here."
Tharp will work with Hark as his studio music teacher.
"I think we are going to work on the whole variety of vocal music," Tharp said. "He'll be getting a choral experience in groups at the same time from our choral directors and I'll be in charge of what he studies in terms of solo music."
Hark listed Bruno Mars and Jacob Collier as two of his favorite singers.
One of Hark's favorite local events was the Music Under the Stars that was hosted in downtown Hannibal over the summer.
"That was just a really great experience to see a lot of local bands and get a lot of variety," Hark said. "Those are always a lot of fun. I think I enjoy the rock groups more definitely because I'm a big fan of rock music. It's a really fun venue."
Besides that experience, Hark has also been part of the choir that sings the national anthem prior to Hannibal athletic events.
Hark said he learned a lot during high school and grew as a musician from his middle school days.
"I didn't know how to read music and I didn't understand everything that was going on in the page, I just heard it and replicated it," Hark said. "Here, I had to learn the key signature and the time signature. I have to count. I have to think about the tonality and how much I'm jumping, if it's a whole step or half step."
