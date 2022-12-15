Hannibal Schools to implement diversity and inclusion training

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Public School District employees will begin diversity and inclusion training as early as January.
Superintendent Susan Johnson said at Wednesday at the School Board meeting that a vector video training will start the first of the year and there will be more training to follow.
Superintendents and board members will soon begin reviewing proposals they are expecting from other organizations.
These organizations will provide someone to come into the district and help with training. Johnson said it’s important for those to be properly vetted to make sure they fit the needs of the Hannibal community and this may take time.
“Although it seems like things like this move slowly, I think that’s an important part of it, but I will be sharing it with the board as I start to get some of that information in greater detail,” she said. “We want to be transparent about what that will look like.”
Johnson said another challenge is managing when approximately 600 district employees will take the training, and said they are looking at doing it on professional development days.
Although the district was already looking at diversity and inclusion training for all employees, the implementation comes after Kelsey Whitley, principal at Eugene Field Elementary, was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 23 for posting a picture on social media of a Halloween decoration many are calling offensive — reported to be a baby doll in blackface that was hanged.
She later returned to her position on a probationary status.
A special meeting was held regarding the situation on Nov. 29 where 17 residents spoke — some asking she be fired.
When Wednesday’s meeting was adjourned, several residents — some who spoke at the special board meeting — stood up and shared frustration with the board about information they hoped would be addressed.
At that time, Johnson and other board members remained at the meeting in order to have one-on-one discussions with those who were expressing concern.
Johnson said personal meetings or communication such as email are a good way to talk through situations with the school board.
While the monthly meetings, and special meetings when they are called, are an important part of the decision-making process for the district, board members are often not able to provide feedback or have a two-way, productive, conversation.
Several one-on-one meetings have already occurred in the weeks following the special meeting. School Board President Michael Holliday thanked a resident during the meeting Wednesday night.
“I want to personally thank Joe Miller for inviting me into his home and allowing me to speak with him. I know he did that with some of the other board members too. I want everyone to know that any patron who wants to talk one-on-one, we are very receptive to that,” he said. “Sometimes I think the best way to have substantial and productive dialogue is to speak one-on-one.”
Joe Miller is a former board member member, and Johnson said Miller also met with her.
“The world is made up of a lot of different people with a lot of different ideals. We need to be listeners and try to understand and relate the best we can. I am hoping that some of those barriers related to that in the past are starting to come down,” she said
