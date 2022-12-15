Hannibal Schools to implement diversity and inclusion training

Diversity and inclusion training for all Hannibal Public School Employees will soon take place, some which will begin at the first of the year.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Public School District employees will begin diversity and inclusion training as early as January.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said at Wednesday at the School Board meeting that a vector video training will start the first of the year and there will be more training to follow.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.