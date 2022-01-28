Hannibal school officials say now is the time to become a sub

HANNIBAL — Christina Zeiger of Hannibal works full time as a real estate agent but she also works as a substitute for the Hannibal School District.
Zeiger has occasionally subbed throughout the district for about six years but when Hannibal schools returned to in-person learning in September 2020, she decided to make it a regular thing. She now fills in for the secretaries in the office at Hannibal Middle School.
“When COVID became an issue, I wanted to show my support, so I offered to do what I could to help,” she said. “Allowing the children to stay in school is very important to me.”
Zeiger is one of 58 substitutes in the Hannibal School District, but that number does not represent how many substitutes are available on a daily basis. Officials from the school have reported a dire need for more substitutes.
“The district typically ranges from 20 to 30 classes that a sub could be placed on a given day. Illness does drive that number higher,” said Susan Johnson, superintendent for Hannibal Public Schools.
Hannibal schools pivoted to virtual learning for part of last week when 70 employees throughout the district were out. Johnson said they were without coverage for nearly half of those absences.
Adequate coverage for classrooms and other positions not only keep the school going but allow students a better learning experience. Without enough substitute teachers, classes are often combined or teachers fill in during their prep periods for other classes.
“Neither of these options are ideal,” Johnson said. “Conversely, when a school has quality substitutes available to cover classrooms, teachers can focus on their own classes and students have more consistency throughout their day.”
Zeiger said the stress level can get high at the middle school when they are short handed, but teachers and staff are a creative team when it comes to getting positions covered.
“The middle school is very demanding and I am amazed at how the teachers and staff work together to cover as needed,” she said. “A lot of the teachers give up their breaks to cover for each other and the office ends up doing the job of several people to make it work.”
The Hannibal School District partners with ESS Staffing to hire subs, who specializes in placing qualified staff in daily and long-term substitute positions for teachers and paraprofessionals.
If you’ve ever considered subbing for the district, Johnson said the time is now.
“In addition to the Board of Education recently increasing the daily pay for substitutes to $100, the state has amended the requirements to become a substitute teacher in the state of Missouri,” she said.
Recognizing that costs associated with becoming a substitute might be an obstacle for many, Johnson said the district also now pays for eligible individuals’ background checks and required training courses.
Offering a unique opportunity to work in education with flexible hours and a steady paycheck, substitutes pick the schools they want to work in, and can work as many, or as little, hours as they choose.
“This makes it a great option for a wide variety of individuals, such as stay-at-home parents, retirees, artists, and college students. It’s also an easy way to add additional income for those with part time jobs, or work swing shifts,” she said.
Zeiger works subbing into her full time schedule as a real estate agent at Prestige Realty, and said she finds support at both jobs. Prestige allows her adjust her office schedule and coworkers help her with paperwork.
“My office at Prestige Realty supports me and allows me to adjust my office schedule and helps me with paperwork as needed,” she said. “The Middle school staff allows me to take phone calls when needed.”
She also said her clients are always accommodating when they find out she is helping at the school and offer to meet her after school hours.
“Sometimes it can make for a long day, but it is worth it to me,” she said, adding that she hopes other will consider subbing for the district.
“I have enjoyed getting to know everyone and I am able to do something to help this unique situation that no one could have prepared for.”
